ENGLEWOOD — Preschoolers gathered Friday to plant a sweet gun in Englewood.
The ceremony brought back great memories to Sarasota County Ron Commissioner.
Cutsinger told a group of Helping Hand supporters about the time he and preschoolers at the school where he was a principal planted a tree near State Road 776 and U.S. 41 in South Venice, near the Church of Christ.
“That was 40 years ago,” Cutsinger said. “I drive by that beautiful grand oak tree almost every day. It’s breathtaking.”
Cutsinger said his only regret that day is he didn’t get any photos that day.
“I’d love to recreate the tree-planting photo with the kids — who are now in their 40s,” he said before presenting a county proclamation for Arbor Day to Helping Hand.
Cutsinger asked children from the Foundations Early Education Center at the Englewood United Methodist Church campus to come watch as he and others tossed shovels of dirt, burying the new tree’s roots.
This time, lots of people took photos.
The ceremony was the brainchild of Sue Killion, of the Lemon Bay Garden Club, who thought the perfect fit for a new gum tree would be in front of the new Helping Hand building on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church.
She asked Alice White, People for Trees president, for the tree. White, also a commissioner for the city of North Port, offered to help plant it.
Killion said Arbor Day isn’t like other holidays. She quoted Julius Sterling Morton, founder of Arbor Day, who once said: “Each of those reposes on the past, while Arbor Day proposes for the future.”
Karen Harvey, Helping Hands board president, echoed Morton’s thoughts after thanking Killion and the group which included Englewood Chamber of Commerce members, and Girl Scout Troop 419, who shared a poem with the group.
Harvey invited everyone back for the upcoming opening of Helping Hand.
“At the pantry, we are about life sustaining items at the food pantry,” Harvey said. “This tree is sustaining life — not only today, but for future generations.”
The new 2,500-square-foot food pantry is expected to open in about two months.
The 10 a.m. Englewood ceremony was the second for White. She attended a tree planting at McKibben Park, a popular fishing spot in North Port.
“I was pleasantly surprised that they planted three oaks and two red maples there,” said White, who is sponsoring a tree festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at City Center Green in North Port. “They (city staff) were also going to Marina Park to plant several trees. They used the money from the tree fund and grants. This is a really good start for more trees in our parks. It means more shade.”
