ESlbgardentour102819c

The Lemon Bay Garden Club’s plant and craft sale is Friday and Saturday at 480 Yale St., Englewood. There will be a variety of bromeliads, a specialty of the club, along with a variety of plants and holiday-themed crafts. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The Lemon Bay Garden Club will have its Plant & Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Nov. 20-21) at their clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood.

The club members have all kinds of interesting crafts and unique cards for sale, plus a wide variety of plants that club members propagate, including their specialty, bromeliads. The club follows safe practices and asks that anyone coming to the clubhouse wear a mask, or get one there.

The sale is the major fundraiser of the year for the club. Each year, the group gives out scholarships to local high school students, works with local schools and other service groups, and does community beautification projects.

The group is always looking for new members. For more information, email lemonbaygardenclub1@gmail.com or call 941-474-9068.  

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments