The members of the Lemon Bay Garden Club in Englewood are preparing for their annual Garden Tour & Fair. This is the club’s top fundraiser of the year, and is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23. (Editor's note: a story in Thursday's Sun listed an incorrect date for this event.)
There will be six private gardens on the tour, and the grounds of the Lemon Bay Garden Club will be open for the plant fair and sale.
Tickets are a $15 donation and are available at the following times at the Lemon Bay Garden Club’s clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood:
• Nov. 15, 9-11 a.m.
• Nov. 18, 2-4 p.m.
• Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-noon
• Nov. 20, 2-4 p.m.
• Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-noon.
Homemade crafts, cards and baked goods will be available for purchase along with plants at the fair. For more information, visit www.lemonbaygarden club.org, like the Lemon Bay Garden Club page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lbgc-fl, email lemonbaygarden club1@gmail.com, or call 941-474-9068.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.