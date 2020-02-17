Head coach Katie Cooke and her Lady Mantas are having a magical season. In fact, it is now tied for the furthest a Lemon Bay girls soccer team has ever gone in the playoffs. For just the third time in school history, a girls soccer team will have a chance at the Regional Championship crown.

And tonight, they get to host the game at 7 p.m. against Wesley Chapel at LBHS.

On Friday night the girls earned a sweet Valentine's victory 4-1 over Nature Coast Tech in the regional semifinal game. Wesley Chapel defeated Nature Coast Tech by just one goal in their district championship last week.

