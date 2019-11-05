Lemon Bay High School hosted rival North Port as they celebrated Senior Night on Friday at Veterans Stadium in Englewood. The Manta Rays defeated North Port 17-14 in a spirited game and earned their way into a playoff berth.
Before the game every senior was introduced for their accomplishments during their time and the school as they were escorted on the field by their families. The school celebrated the Class of 2020 football players, cheerleaders, band members, ROTC cadets, and sideline trainers. In a unique addition this season, many cheerleaders who graduated from Lemon Bay and many of the Englewood Cats youth cheerleaders cheered side-by-side with the current cheerleaders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.