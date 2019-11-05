Lemon Bay High School hosted rival North Port as they celebrated Senior Night on Friday at Veterans Stadium in Englewood. The Manta Rays defeated North Port 17-14 in a spirited game and earned their way into a playoff berth.

Before the game every senior was introduced for their accomplishments during their time and the school as they were escorted on the field by their families. The school celebrated the Class of 2020 football players, cheerleaders, band members, ROTC cadets, and sideline trainers. In a unique addition this season, many cheerleaders who graduated from Lemon Bay and many of the Englewood Cats youth cheerleaders cheered side-by-side with the current cheerleaders.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments