ESlbhssom121119a

Lemon Bay High School announced its Students of the Month for November. They are freshmen Jace Huber and Sierra Blaney, sophomores Jacob Sekach and Meghan Brown, juniors Jan Cernak and Lauren Ragazzone and seniors Riley Haynes and Chloe Browder, pictured with Principal Bob Bedford. The students had a special lunch with Mr. Bedford on Dec. 5.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
