ENGLEWOOD — Forty years after being named Class Clown of Lemon Bay High School's first graduating class, Eric Fogo proved he's still the life of the party.
Classmates, who are all now in their late 50s, joked about the party not starting until Fogo arrived at Ricaltini's Bar and Grille in Placida. It was their 40th reunion.
"I think they thought I was buying the first round," Fogo said about the recent gathering where he laughed with old friends. "We shared a lot of great stories about the different paths we've gone down. Some people stayed and others left. Others left and came back."
Lemon Bay High was 3 years old when its first class graduated. Before the fall of 1977, students finishing ninth grade at the old Lemon Bay Junior High went in two different directions for high school: The Sarasota County residents went to Venice High, while the Charlotte County kids went to Charlotte High in Punta Gorda. The Class of 1981, though, stayed together on the junior high campus as it converted to a high school. Three years later, they were the school's first graduating class.
Lori Lee, 57, whose maiden name is Hill, was one of those who moved away from town and came back a year and a half ago. She and her fiance Rob Perouty organized the reunion along with classmates Tonya Filer Goffinet, Dawn Bertler and Jody Koster.
"Rob and I graduated together and dated way back then and got back together a couple of years ago," Lee said. "So many people said they were too busy for a reunion, so I decided to just go for it. I had help of several classmates and Lauri from Ricaltini's was a tremendous help. They made it so easy for me. I just felt that I am home again."
Fogo, 58, says he really loved school. As a business owner and alumni, he was invited back to LBHS to speak to students about life after high school.
"I would ask how many students wanted to leave Englewood after graduation," he said. "About a three quarters of them raised their hands. I said one day you'll say 'I wish I could go back,' or you are back in Englewood."
Fogo said his graduating class was very unique from others.
"Growing up in 1977, there was only one elementary school here for kids in Englewood and North Port," he said. "We went to school together at Englewood Elementary School. Then we went to Lemon Bay Junior High which morphed into Lemon Bay High School. Each year they added a grade. We went in split sessions, some in the morning and others in the afternoon due to bus scheduling and staffing.
"We only had 10th graders in the school one year, so we didn't excel in sports," he said. "We held our own, but we weren't champions because it's hard to make a team out of just 10th graders."
Fogo said seeing all of his friends, including ones from the class of 1982-83 at the reunion was like stepping into a time machine. He said like at school, at the reunion, he surrounded himself with friends and cherished the time together.
Latrelle Fulford Yungmann, 56, had a great time too.
"We enjoyed reminiscing about growing up in the small beach town of Englewood and the fond memories of Elementary, junior high and high school and we included the class of '82 and '83," Yungmann said. "We had a great time of laughing, dancing and catching up with one another. We are truly blessed to have those memories."
Lee said she remembers in 1977, having a lot of portable classrooms added to the school campus.
"I believe when the ninth graders either went to Venice or Charlotte, the school added on a year at a time to accommodate us," she said. "We had awesome teachers and so many of us knew each since elementary school. Very small town and close. We were upperclassmen for three years, which was really cool and made it that much more special."
Lee said she's not surprised that so many in the first graduating class are still here.
"Englewood means so much to the people that grew up here and I’m so glad to be back home again," she said. "My mom worked at the Englewood Chamber. My parents were very active in the community when they were alive."
Lee said despite COVID-19, she organized the event.
"I was worried at first that things wouldn't be open enough for travel or people would be too uncomfortable in a crowd, but it worked out just fine," she said. "We had a great turnout and everyone seemed to have a great time."
Teresa Story Green attended the reunion. As a child, she caught the bus at what's now the North Port Library parking lot. It used to be an old home that was converted into a library. She rode to Englewood every day for school.
"In 1974, there weren't young families in North Port," she said. "But I remember the bus was full of North Port students headed to Englewood."
As for Eric Fogo still being the class clown, Lee agreed, he keeps the title.
"I’ve known him all my life and he does so much for the community," Lee said. "I’m so happy he could make it."
Fogo said he held another title too.
"We had the very first prom and homecoming at the new school," he said. "Curt Hancock was the first homecoming king and Kathy Shea was the first homecoming queen. Beth Bunnell was the first prom queen and I wore my light-blue light polyester leisure suit from Bealls as the first prom king."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.