With a carnival theme, Lemon Bay High School graduates were treated by parents and organizers of Project Graduation Saturday at the Englewood Elks Lodge. Graduates boxed with oversized gloves inside a bounce house boxing ring, raced each other on a Bungee run, kicked soccer balls at giant blow up targets and played corn hole outside. Inside they played Jenga, giant Connect Four and ring toss games. The photo booth was dedicated to the memory of Spencer Stephens, a Lemon Bay student who died last year. During the event, grads were given hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards. They had unlimited food and watched Brandon Smith perform magic and stilt walk. The group is already planning fundraisers for next year including raffling gift certificates for numerous local restaurants.
Lemon Bay High School grads enjoy Project Graduation
- By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH STAFF WRITER
