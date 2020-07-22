ENGLEWOOD — Louis Armstrong's "Wonderful World" played as photos of little Zoe Melo wearing a tiara and baby Kellie Redmann potty training flashed across the computer screen.
After Lemon Bay High School canceled the in-person graduation, staff quickly worked on a replacement virtual ceremony for the Class of 2020 Manta Rays.
LBHS recreated the ceremony almost identically as if the seniors and their guests were in audience. The hour and 20 minute video on the LBHS website includes the tradition of baby photos at the beginning of the ceremony. They are shown on the big screen as seniors walk in to "Pomp and Circumstance."
Not from a podium, but from her home, senior class president Abigail Turner gave her speech about how the class of 2020 faced adversity and uncertainty after the coronavirus cancelled the end of their senior year.
"Unexpected and let down, these words encompass what these last months have delivered to our structured and dynamic lives," Turner said. "For us seniors, our main priority was getting through the last semester of high school. While we had a brief time experiencing all the events reserved for senior year, we missed the well-deserved recognition and closure with peers and teachers that have been so influential in our success … We must challenge our perception of uncertainty, from one of risk and scarcity to one of abundance and opportunity."
Senior Bailey Grossenbacher, who was one of many featured in a virtual scholarship and awards ceremonies in May, said she was nervous about giving a speech but felt like "the luckiest person" who experienced the best four years of her life at LBHS.
"I have learned from time management, kindness and living life to the fullest that you can do anything you put your mind to," she said. "Ever since I was little, it was my goal to become a Division 1 softball player."
Grossenbacher said she worked hard and traveled out of state to play ball, including at college campuses. She did it with the support of teammates and her family.
"I am not just a softball player, I am a proud Lemon Bay High School graduate," she said. "Do what you love and even go to extremes with it. Don't be afraid to be passionate about something because you will find yourself more successful and happier than you ever thought you could be. My dad said something to me one day. He would say if you do what everyone else does, you will be like everyone else. Stand out and do something more than they are."
Karoline Bellamy was selected as the LBHS 2020 class speaker. She said it's hard to be young and patient "when our energy is boundless."
She said COVID-19 is a worldwide event with some positive outcomes, including a reduction in crime, healthy vegetation and less pollution, even if it was for a short time. But, she wants to keep it going.
"We need to step up, the class of 2020," she said. "Let's be patient with each other. Let's be kind in small ways and in big ways. Let's look for those who need help with something we can easily do for them. Let's be defiant. This pandemic will not steal away our lives, our values or livelihood or our freedom. We can defeat this."
Bellamy said she will remember this historic time for the rest of her life.
"Our time together was disrupted, shortened and altered, but not diminished," she said. "I'm so glad I was here. I've made countless memories."
After the senior speeches, Lemon Bay High School principal Bob Bedford said this class made history and achieved more in a shortened year than other classes.
"What you gave to Lemon Bay High School was excellence," he said. "It wasn't easy to transition from going to class everyday to online classes."
Despite those challenges, Bedford said, the average weighted grade point average was 3.15 or better, which was better than last year's class. In the class of 249, there were 90 students with a 3.5 GPA or higher. He said 79% are college or career accelerated.
"That is the highest percentage in school history," he said. "For the first time in the school's history, every fall varsity team had a GPA over 3.2. That's quite an accomplishment."
Bedford said the 162 seniors donated 27,169 hours to the community, including helping build a Habitat for Humanity home and packaging meals for local food pantries. Seniors gave an average of 166 hours each.
Bedford said the band received superiors in competitions, the ROTC represented LBHS in community events with some of the cadets entering the military. The drama students received superiors and excellent ratings. The fine arts students showcased works in the county fair art show and art displays in the high school hallways.
In athletics, LBHS had three district championship teams, one regional championship team, six seniors who won district regionals, three seniors who won regionals and two seniors who were individual state champions.
As with all LBHS ceremonies, Bedford announced the senior class as graduates. He told seniors to move over their tassels. Then the senior video played, signifying the end of the online ceremony.
Pictures of pep rallies, football games, band concerts, fall sports, volleyball, swim meets, golf outings, the lip sync competition, elf day with daycare students and the fall play all showcased seniors in action.
Then Lizzo's song lyrics — "I do my hair toss check my nails," — played as photos of sparkly dressed seniors showed their homecoming dance in school gym.
The slideshow ended with a senior tug of war and them taking turns gliding across a Slip and Slide on the football field while Queen's song, "We are the champions" played in the background.
