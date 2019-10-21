featured top story Lemon Bay High School 2019 Homecoming SUN PHOTOS BY TIM KERN 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 19 Members of the homecoming court Brianna Henesy (front) and Abella Mitchell (back right) join their fellow cheerleaders in the third quarter to help cheer on the Manta Rays. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Spencer Stephens and Kellie Redmann, the 2019 homecoming king and queen, are crowned at halftime of the Lemon Bay High School football game on Friday. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN The Lemon Bay NJROTC presents the colors for the National Anthem before the homecoming game. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Barrett Curry and Heather Knight are introduced as the junior class homecoming court representatives. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Abigail Turner blows a kiss to her family and friends as she takes the ceremonial lap around the school track. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN The 2019 homecoming court is introduced at halftime of the Lemon Bay High School football game on Friday. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN The cheerleaders don't let the rain dampen their energy as they cheer on the football players. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Senior homecoming court representative Harley Rusher is all smiles at the homecoming game on Friday. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN The Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners honor the AP Scholars for their academic achievements prior to the start of Friday's homecoming game. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Lexi Odenbach waives to the crowd as she takes the ceremonial homecoming court's lap around the track. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Lemon Bay High School hosted its annual homecoming dance at the school's gym on Saturday. This year's theme was starry night. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN The homecoming court captures the memory with a selfie. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN The homecoming court strikes a pose. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN The homecoming court poses for a portrait prior to being introduced at the dance. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Mason Dowd and Hannah Roushia capture the moment at the homecoming dance. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Colin Gamber and Abella Mitchell, the sophomore class representatives on the homecoming court pose for a portrait. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Homecoming king and queen Spencer Stephens and Kellie Redmann have fun at the homecoming dance. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Luke Tannehill and Taylor Mason pose for a portrait. Spencer Stephens and Kellie Redmann, the homecoming king and queen, share their ceremonial dance together. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Port Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Currently Open Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Englewood Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. NASCAR Standings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.