ENGLEWOOD —With less than 150 days to raise thousands, Lemon Bay High School Band members will wash cars, volunteer and sell anything possible to earn their way to one of the most competitive college football bowl games in the country.
"Lemon Bay High School Band was selected to represent Southwest Florida at the (Chick-fil-A) Peach Bowl in Atlanta in December," said Joe Mason, president of the LBHS Booster Club. "They are small but hugely talented."
The problem Mason says is the cost is $1,200 per student for about half of the marching band to travel to Georgia. Not all of the students or their parents are able to afford the bus, hotel and food costs for the trip.
"Our band size is about 70 and we'd like to see a minimum of 45 go to play at the half time show," Mason said. "We would love to have every student be sponsored and be able to go. As the past president of the Rotary Club, I know the community steps up to help students. This is such a great experience for them."
Mason, a real estate agent/broker at Gulf Shores Realty, launched a Facebook fundraiser recently to reduce the $15,000 needed for the trip. The first check to pay for the trip is due soon. Mason said there are opportunities for students to be sponsored by community groups or individuals.
"We like our fundraising to be in conjunction with our students doing their due diligence to help out in the community," he said. "Students understand nothing comes for free. They want to be representatives of the community. If you call them, they can come out and help."
Mason said all students in Charlotte County must "pay to play," therefore their uniforms and other essentials for band aren't free. Students have to pay to be a part of the marching band.
"In addition to paying for the Peach Bowl, our students will be preparing for the marching season," said Mason, adding his daughter Lexie, 17, is an incoming LBHS senior and the drum captain. She also plays the piccolo for the concert band, bassoon, saxophone and piano. "Lexie is a natural. She's a savant when it comes to music. She's amazing."
Lemon Bay High School students are no strangers to traveling and competing. In 2017, they marched in the National Fourth of July parade in Washington D.C. During the school year, the band marched in a Disney parade.
This year, the LBHS band participated in Florida Bandmasters Association South State Solo & Ensemble, Music Performance Assessment. Out of six entries, five earned a superior rating and one earned an excellent rating, according to band director Philip Eyrich, who called the band members performance, "monumental accomplishments." He said students are excited about the upcoming Peach Bowl trip.
This summer, the Marching Mantas and L.A. Ainger Middle School Jazz students performed for the Boca Grande Woman’s Club Bike Parade & Spring Fair. The Woman's Club supported the band with a donation.
"This is a really hardworking, dedicated group of students," Mason said. "We are working with a company for the logistics of the trip to Georgia. That's the good news. We will have a bus, motel, food and all the details taken care of through the one company. The bad news is we don't have all of the money needed yet. We will work hard over the next few months to make it happen."
For more information about the band or fundraisers, call Joseph Mason at 941-525-6252.
