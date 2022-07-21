Englewood Elks

Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 recently gave the Lemon Bay High School Marching Mantas a huge boost with an $8,000 donation toward getting to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve.

Editor's note: This story was corrected July 21 to correct a photo caption.

ENGLEWOOD — On New Year’s Eve, the Lemon Bay High School Marching Mantas band will perform for an audience of 80,000.


Corey Pooler

Under the leadership of drum major Corey Pooler, the Lemon Bay High School Marching Mantas will perform at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

