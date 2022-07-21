Editor's note: This story was corrected July 21 to correct a photo caption.
ENGLEWOOD — On New Year’s Eve, the Lemon Bay High School Marching Mantas band will perform for an audience of 80,000.
The band will join about eight other high schools from around the nation at the Caesars Superdome for the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl, college football bowl game in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The Mantas will march in the televised Sugar Bowl parade through the heart of the city. They will join the other bands for a exclusive masquerade ball dinner and dance.
“It’s exciting to be invited to the Sugar Bowl,” said Philip Eyrich, LBHS band director, who is entering his sixth year at the school. “The band hasn’t gone to the Sugar Bowl in recent history. They have been to New Orleans before for the New Orleans 17-mile parade.”
Eyrich said the band hasn’t been told what they will be playing along with the others at the Sugar Bowl, but it will be high energy with songs from a popular artist. The Sugar Bowl is at noon instead of later in the evening because New Orleans’s NFL team, the Saints, are playing at home in the Caesars Superdome the following night.
In order for the 45 students and 10 adults to go on the trip, Eyrich and the band began raising money in the spring.
The band teamed up with World Strives for an online fundraiser. World Strives is a travel company that also runs the half time show. The company doesn’t charge a fee for collecting donations like other (gofundme) sites do, Eyrich said. The company allows donations for the entire band or individual students. When a general donation is made, it’s applied evenly and securely to the 45 students.
They recently received a $1,000 check from the Gulf Cove Elks and a $8,000 donation from the Englewood Moose 1933. The donations will help pay for the bus and supplies leaving $6,000 more, not including the $1,000 cost per band student.
“The Elks and Moose have given us a great start,” Eyrich said. “It cost us the same amount if we have one student on a bus or we fill it. The trip will cost each student about $1,000. We want to reduce the cost. For every $1,000 that’s donated, it saves the student $22.”
Eyrich said fundraising will also allow students to attend a jazz concert at New Preservation Hall, which is limited to 60 people. The band will hear a classic Dixieland-style band.
“We have a jazz band at the school and this concert ties in with stuff we do at the school,” he said. “We also want to bring the band to the World War II Museum. It’s going to be an experience they will never forget.”
Eyrich, 33, said he remembers going to the Cotton Bowl as a Charlotte High School Silver King Marching Band member.
“We spent 23 hours on a bus and had a meal where they filmed the show ‘Dallas’ and we played in the Cotton Bowl,” he said. “What was kind of cool is we got to see Eli Manning play for Ole Miss when he was in college.”
When students return to school, they will practice the Bruno Mars-themed field show on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They are preparing for the Aug. 26 home game against Lakewood Ranch and to march in the Pioneer Days Parade on Labor Day in Englewood.
“Last year, the marching band earned a superior in the Music Performance assessment from the Florida Bandmasters Association,” Eyrich said. “They were judged on music visual performance, how you carry yourself, a combination of music, scenery, props, color guard and percussion.”
The band will also prepare for the fall concert on Oct. 10 and have a spaghetti fundraiser at the school before the 7 p.m. performance. The theme is Let the Good Times Roll which is New Orleans style music, a celebration of where the band is heading and to raise funds for the Sugar Bowl trip from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1.
“When we were planning this trip with the band boosters, we wanted to make sure ever kid who signed up paid the same amount,” he said. “We want to reduce the costs as low as possible for the students.”
Other fundraisers are fan cloth apparel that says “Lemon Bay High School Marching Band” and more sales of the “World’s Finest Chocolate.”
Eyrich recently discovered music written in the 1980s for a band trip to perform at the Mardi Graw parade. He reworked it and the band under the direction of drum major Corey Pooler will play it at the parade and in the fall concert.
To learn more about the band program or to donate, visit www.bandsoflbhs.com, call 941-474-7702, email info@bandsoflbhs.com, or visit the Lemon Bay High School Band page on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.