ENGLEWOOD — For a few days, Lemon Bay High School will transform into Rydell High School.
They'll be Danny and Sandy, Rizzo and Kenickie sightings as drama students prepare for the four-day production of "Grease."
There are about 50 students and 15 crew members coming together for the musical under the direction of Caroline Rawlings, LBHS drama teacher.
"I chose 'Grease' because I wanted to do a show that I knew would bring in both new students the program and patrons to the theater," Rawlings said. "I felt like it would be a good choice for our department. 'Grease' is a crowd-pleaser."
Some of the lead characters include Sandy Dumbrowski played by Melissa Pfoertner, Betty Rizzo by Taylor Ballard, Frenchy by Jenna Dunakey, Marty by Natalie Brown, Jan by Isobel Dehler, Danny Zuko by Joey Meisner, Kenickie by Cameron Geisler, Doody by Dylan Hanson, Sonny Latierri by Riley Klocinski, Roger by Spencer Stephens, Vince Fontaine by Zachary Covell, Cha-Cha by Lauren Wickerson, Eugene Florczyk by Mason Quick, Johnny Casino by Hunter Fazler, Patty Simcox by Karoline Bellamy, and Miss Lynch by Kaylee Alameda.
"The students work on building and painting the set, props and making costumes," Rawlings said.
Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults for the play, which runs about two hours.
Rawlings said "Grease" the musical is similar to the 1978 movie.
"There are a few minor differences and a couple extra songs," she said.
The students have been working on the play for months.
The play version of the music, lyrics and book is written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. It's satirical look at the manners, morals, dress and teenager's music at the beginning of the rock and roll era. The plot revolves around the attraction between greaser Danny Zuko and the virtuous Sandy Dumbrowski. The play includes songs like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightning" and "Beauty School Dropout."
On Tuesday, they ran through lighting, set placement and last minute details before rehearsing the play.
The play opens 7 p.m. on Thursday. It runs again 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The final performance is 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Lemon Bay High School Performing Arts Center, 2201 Placida Road.
For more information about tickets, visit lbhstheatre.ticketleap.com.
