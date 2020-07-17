ENGLEWOOD — Barbara Winterstien only has one daughter Alisa Perez. Both were heartbroken at the School Board's cancellation of the in-person Lemon Bay High School graduation. But that changed Friday morning.
Winterstien teared up as her 17-year-old daughter walked across the stage at an alternative graduation on the grounds of Fellowship Church in Rotonda West.
"God bless these two women (Carla Bounds and Victoria Van Dine) who put together a ceremony for our seniors," Winterstein said. "I was going to plan something when I heard it was cancelled, but these two women did an outstanding job. It was exactly what we needed to see our kids honored all at once."
Perez joined nearly 100 of the 249 LBHS Manta Rays at the ceremony which featured speeches by senior class president Abigail Turner, class treasurer Riley Haynes, Bounds and Van Dime.
The moms planned the event for their sons and their friends, Robbie Bounds, who is attending Keiser University in West Palm Beach, and Preston Van Dine, who will study business at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.
With only 10 days to plan, Bounds and Van Dine garnered enough community support to rent a stage and chairs and give each senior a goodie bag filled with treats, a graduate frame, gift cards for Chick-fil-A, a free meal from The End Zone and most included personalized letters from parents.
By 7:45 a.m. everything was in place for the socially distanced graduation ceremony.
"I was really upset that we spent four years working to graduate and then nothing — we weren't going to have a way to celebrate together," said senior Amber Schoeneck, 19, who is enrolled in business classes at New Day College. "I like how the parents did this for us. They made us feel very special."
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex emceed the event, addressing students and reading the names of the seniors before pronouncing them the newest graduates of Lemon Bay High School.
In his speech, Truex told soon-to-be graduates that it's never the wrong time to do the right thing. He said this is the first class in history to experience both a pandemic and civil unrest. He encouraged them to be a part of their community just as they did at Lemon Bay High School.
"Life is too short to wake up with regrets," Truex said, adding Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy."
Turner told her classmates the pandemic canceled the end of their senior year. It was unexpected, but seniors were "prepared" and handled the uncertainty that 2020 keeps bringing to them.
Haynes, who was the class treasurer for four years, told seniors they ought to have a banner that says the Class of 2020 had the "longest skip day in history."
"I treasured being a part of something special," Haynes said of his time at LBHS. "When I tell my story it looks like I'm the luckiest person alive … I wake up each and every day knowing we made it."
Seniors picked up their diplomas at LBHS after the ceremony and can again beginning at 11 a.m. Monday 7.
Dion Photography is giving away the video of the alternative graduation or it can be viewed on his Youtube channel.
