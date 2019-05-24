ENGLEWOOD — Zachary Covell is the last of Barbara Stewart's 10 grandchildren.
On Thursday, Stewart was picked up from her Altamonte Springs home and brought to Englewood United Methodist Church to see Covell in his cap and gown for his baccalaureate ceremony.
"This is exciting for my family, we are very happy for Zachary," Stewart said after watching her grandson's friend Joseph Meisner sing his rendition of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" at the church. "Zachary wants to be an actor. He's going to Florida Southern College in Lakeland. He earned 13 scholarships. One day we might see him on the big screen."
Stewart along with parents, siblings and supporters were welcomed by Lemon Bay High School senior class president Malori Onken. Minutes later, Taylor Ballard, who was one of dozens of seniors who recently earned $700,000 in scholarships and awards at the school, sang "You Say" by Lauren Daigle.
The crowd listened as Ballard belted out the lyrics, "You say I am loved when I can’t feel a thing, You say I am strong when I think I am weak. You say I am held when I am falling short. When I don’t belong, oh You say that I am Yours, And I believe, oh I believe. What You say of me. I believe."
Speaking about the community, Cayman Wilson, senior class secretary and Alan Symons, senior class treasurer, joked that Englewood isn't just a place where people drive 15 miles under the speed limit.
"It's where our parents, neighbors, bosses and co-workers and people you never met before live," Wilson said.
Englewood is where students were trained to go out into the world and flourish, especially with the help of scholarships from civic groups and businesses in the community.
Tiffany Breut, senior class vice president, and Savanna Breit, Student Government Association Treasurer, talked about the value of family.
"We believe home is not a place, but an overall feeling of safety and comfort," Tiffany said.
Tiffany and Savanna took turns defining what family meant to them. They said although some of the friends they've met in the past four years aren't actual family members, they are very much like a family. Family to them are defined as people who will comfort them when they are sad, love and genuinely care for them and are there for each other.
While families are not perfect, Savanna said, "home is where the heart is."
Senior Andrew Heath sat at the piano and sang "You're Gonna Miss This" by Trace Adkins. His classmate Julia Ford, the senior class representative spoke about school.
Unlike in past years, no one from Englewood United Methodist Church showed funny photos of what they looked like when they went to high school. Instead, seniors were introduced to Kory Hall, the youth church director.
Hall told the seniors he didn't remember much about his graduation 31 years ago. He said it was "long, hot and boring." He said one thing he did remember is the school principal had tears in his eyes when he handed him his diploma.
"See my dad was the principal," Kory said, adding he doesn't remember who spoke or what was said at the long, hot, boring ceremony signifying the end of his high school career. "I just knew I didn't want to go to any more of these graduations."
Hall joked that he didn't know years later he would work with young people and attend dozens of graduations while supporting students he taught. He said some of the seniors at the ceremony were raised by going to church, others went occasionally and some may be there for the first time.
Hall said because he's new to Englewood, he recently attended a Young Life event. He offered to drive students around during a community scavenger hunt. The students looked at him with hesitation because they were raised in Englewood and knew where they were going.
"I told them, I can drive — I just need a navigator," he said. "We didn't win the scavenger hunt, but we came in a respectable time."
Hall likened the experience to other important life opportunities. He asked the students if they were fearful or tried to do everything on their own without asking God for help.
"Jesus is the navigator," he said. "Do you trust him or are you relying on yourself. Trust God with your faith, trust God with your failure. Trust God with your fear. You can drive, but your gonna need a navigator."
