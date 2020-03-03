ENGLEWOOD — At 14, Charlotte Carley has her sights set on Florida State University.
"I've toured a lot of colleges," Carley said. "I have a big family. I have two sisters in college. One is already at FSU."
On Tuesday she wore her FSU sweatshirt to the first-ever in-school Lemon Bay High School College Expo. The fair was held in the school's gym. College & Career Counselor Theresa Dailey said it to be an easy way for students of all grade levels to get information on educational opportunities during a school day, without having to drive out of town.
Carley's friends Rylie Thibideau and Madison Kinkade, both 14, spent time speaking to admissions representatives from Florida colleges and others throughout the United States.
"I learned about what the colleges have to offer," Kinkade said, adding she's interested in going to the University of Alabama.
Flight instructor Drew DeBoskey of L3Harris Flight Academy spoke to many students about being a pilot. He shared copies of a professional pilot program for those interested in aviation careers.
LBHS senior Thomas Stanton, 17, is interested in joining the Army.
"I am in the JROTC, which gets you in the right headspace for the military" he said. "I want to join the Army and travel. I'm interested in becoming a firefighter."
Abigail Turner, 18, wore a bright pink Manta Mentor shirt at the event. She spoke to freshmen and sophomores about the expo which featured more than 50 colleges, universities, trade school and military organizations.
"The Manta Mentors are here for freshmen mostly," she said. "We work with students when they are in eighth grade and then when they are freshmen. We help them the first few weeks of school. We are there for them throughout the school year. We were at the expo to offer help setting up tables (donated by Gulf Coast Hardware) and then to answer any questions from any student who needs help."
For those who aren't interested in college, three members of the Charlotte Technical College in Murdock spoke to students about alternative careers.
"We are partnering with the Punta Gorda Airport in 2021 to offer a aviation college," said Barbara McCauley, secondary career specialist. "The air port will be an extension of our campus. It will offer courses in airplane mechanic and aircraft maintenance. These are higher paying jobs. The hourly wage of an airplane mechanic is about $31.89 an hour. Students can get this training for free in high school."
Cindy Gulsby, adult career specialist, said the technical college is offering classes in solar photovoltaic, solar thermal and solar design for the first time.
"Students can learn about all the aspects of the solar industry including plumbing, electrical and battery storage lab, solar electric, hot water and solar pool systems," she said. "Solar jobs have increased at least 20% in the past foour years. One in 50 new U.S. jobs were in the solar industry. There's no tuition costs. There's no cost for books and no testing fees. It's free for students."
