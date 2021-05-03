When Charlotte County schools canceled the prom, moms got to work planning an alternative prom for Lemon Bay High School seniors. The teens recently gathered at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice for an evening of dancing and fun. The prom tickets were underwritten by Youtube influencer Danny Duncan of Englewood. He donated more than $20,000 to help seniors attend the prom.
Lemon Bay High School students have alternative prom
- By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH STAFF WRITER
