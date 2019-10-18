featured top story Lemon Bay Homecoming lights up the night 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 10 The Moore family enjoys the bonfire together. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN The senior cheerleaders pose for a bonfire picture with their coaches Cathy Baer and Lori Kimberlin. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN The senior football players pose for a bonfire picture. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Riley Haynes lights the backside of the bonfire on Thursday. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN John Moore and Lexi Odenbach make homecoming memories at the bonfire together. The Lemon Bay High School marching band plays during the bonfire. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN The Lemon Bay cheerleaders pump up the student body during the bonfire. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN The Manta Rays football team poses for a bonfire picture. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN The Manta Rays cheerleaders pose for a bonfire picture. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN The homecoming bonfire lights up the night sky in Englewood on Thursday. SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Port Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Currently Open Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Englewood Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. NASCAR Standings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.