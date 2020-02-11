ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay High School tennis program grew under the tutelage of coaches Darrell Roach and Mike Maier.
The school repaid their commitment by dedicating Tuesday its eight new tennis courts as the Darrell Roach and Mike Maier Tennis Complex. One hundred or more former and present high school tennis players, their parents and fellow teachers turned out to honor them.
“Any time you get the chance to recognize two individuals who have been instrumental in not only a tennis program, but a school and a program we have at Lemon Bay, it’s an awesome day,” Principal Bob Bedford said. He highlighted the careers of both coaches.
Maier first starting teaching at Lemon Bay in 1974. For his first five years, he coached boys and girls tennis, then when on to be the head varsity coach for 10 years. He served as head coach for the boy’s tennis team from 1988 to 1990, 1995 to 2010, and again in 2017. His tennis coaching record included 165 wins, 115 loses, six-time district runner up, four-time district champ, a two-time regional championship. His teams finished sixth in the 1999 state tournament and fifth 2003 state tournament.
“What is awesome is he taught for 38 years,” Bedford said.
Roach, who retired after 39 years teaching, started at Lemon Bay in 1988. Among his accomplishments at the school, Roach grew the school’s audio-visual program. Bedford described Roach as “instrumental in everything we did.”
As a tennis coach, Roach’s 30-year coaching career included 305 wins, 114 loses and one tie, 13 district championships, eight straight district and regional championships, and his teams qualified for eight state tournaments. His teams finished in the top four in state competitions in 2015 and 2016. Over the years his teams were ranked fifth, sixth and seventh in the state.
“To finish in the top 10 any year is phenomenal,” Bedford said, adding the school board agreed the two coaches deserved the permanent recognition of their dedication to the students and tennis players.
Both Maier and Roach recognized the support they’ve had over the years from the parents and the community at large.
