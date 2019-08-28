Staff Report
For the first production of its 33rd season, the Lemon Bay Playhouse will present “The Ladies Foursome”, by Norm Foster. Directed by Ron Bupp, it will open on Sept. 4 and run through Sept. 22.
And it’s quite a tale Foster weaves.
The day after their friend Catherine’s funeral, Margot, Tate and Connie gather for a round of golf in honor of their recently departed fourth. At the golf course they are joined by another woman, an old friend of Catherine’s they’d never met. Over the course of 18 holes, secrets and confessions unravel as the women discuss love, sex, children and everything in between.
Information and tickets are available online at LemonBayPlayhouse.com or by visiting or calling the box office at 941-475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to curtain time. Reserved seat tickets are $23. Student tickets are available at $14 each.
