ENGLEWOOD — Englewood is ready for a little drama and a lot of laughter.
The Lemon Bay Playhouse only staged four plays last year, before the pandemic shut down the community playhouse for the the season, and then the next one. The building at 96 W. Dearborn St. has sat empty for months.
First back to the boards, though, was volunteer and comedian Kathy McSteen, who recently produced a staged reading of the comedy "Grandma's Murder Club." A staged reading is sort of like a radio play where actors can use scripts but includes stage action, costume, prop, lighting and sound.
The warning for the comedy read: "This play includes flashing lights, loud gunshot sound effects and simulated murders, but no men are actually harmed during 'Grandma’s Murder Club,' even if they deserve it."
Judy Tilley plays the lovable "Mimi," who, as McSteen explains, is "like a good bra, always uplifts and supports her ladies and never lets them down."
Other performers are Trish Campbell and Judy Glynn, who plays Grandma Bobbi, "whose chief weapons are verbal," McSteen said.
"My new staged play was the Lemon Bay Playhouse's first live event since it closed for the pandemic," McSteen said, adding the staged reading was necessary for her to fulfill steps toward licensing the play.
The play is based on the independent film "Bad Grandmas." The film's writer and producer, Dan Byington traveled to Englewood to see a version of their movie made into a play, along with Sacchi Chellappa, daughter of "Bad Grandmas" director Srikant Chellappa, she explained.
McSteen's option contract for the stage play is complete. She's using talk-backs to polish it before finalizing the process to introduce it nationally.
"This was the perfect pandemic project for me after recovering a year and a half ago," she said. "I like to think of this as good karma. I've been volunteering since 2019 doing sound and lights, and the Lemon Bay Playhouse opened the door for comedy performances for me."
McSteen is planning another featuring show, two performances of "Women of Comedy III: Third Time's A Charmer" at Lemon Bay Playhouse at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 7. It will feature comedians Leslie Norris Townsend, "Chicago funny lady" Michelle Krajecki and Tara Zimmerman.
"Tara placed in the Visani's 2021 First Comic Standing initial round," McSteen said. "It's going to be a great time. After the last year and a half, we need to get out and laugh after lots of hardship and loss for people. The Lemon Bay Playhouse is about uplifting hearts and minds. The playhouse plays an important role in the community."
Playhouse members recently gave $3,000 in scholarships to Lemon Bay High School graduates Justin Rotolo, Sarah Sutcliffe and Lauren Wickerson. All three had a 3.5 grade point averages or higher, were active in their local thespian troupe and are pursuing theater degrees. They also averaged more than 300 hours of community service.
Membership is $25 a year for the playhouse.
"We had to cancel our summer program Lemon Drops for students last year and this summer, but we will have it going strong in 2022," said Deb Poling, playhouse business manager.
Poling said the playhouse board of directors was able to secure a CARES act grant to help pay the bills during the shutdown.
"We are so happy to start getting back to normal," Poling said. "We have volunteers calling saying they are ready to come back. We have patrons saying they want to come back to the theater."
Tickets are available online for the August play at LemonBayPlayhouse.com. For more information, call 941-475-6756.
