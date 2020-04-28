ENGLEWOOD — The members of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary want to help people to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rotary Club is selling gallon bottles of hand sanitizer for $20. With whatever funds the club raises, it will then turn around and purchase 2-ounce personal spray bottles of sanitizer for the homeless and others in need.
Spearheading the project, Sunrise Rotary member George Fowler said washing hands works well if you have a home, with water and soap available. The homeless, however, aren't so fortunate, he said.
Rotary members are calling their project, "Clean Hands, Pure Heart."
The Rotary chapter is working hand-in-hand with the manufacturer of the Purgo AF hand sanitizer.
"This isn't a fundraiser," Sunrise Rotary member Taylor Meals said. He's stocking the sanitizer at his Dearborn Corner Store on West Dearborn Street.
"This is the community helping the community," Meals said.
The gallon bottles are available at businesses throughout the community. Fowler said the Rotary is working to distribute the hand sanitizer with the Jubilee Center at St. David's Episcopal Church, Englewood United Methodist Church, Hope Community Church in North Port, other charitable organizations and groups.
"It's a work in progress," Fowler said, suggesting helping the homeless and those in need to stay healthy helps the entire community to stay healthy.
To learn more or to contribute to Clean Hands, Clean Heart, call Fowler at 941-302-0386.
