ENGLEWOOD — Restricted to only filling 25% of the seats in their performing arts center, Lemon Bay High School theatre students have had to get creative about drawing and audience — and raising much-needed funds for state competition.
So, if you can see your family dressing in costume and singing Disney songs in a socially distanced setting, Lemon Bay High School theatre students have a treat for you.
The "Disney Fairy Tale Sing-Along," is set for 6:15 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Lemon Bay High School Performing Arts Center, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. It's one of two upcoming fundraisers for the LBHS Theatre group.
The students are raising money to virtually attend the state International Thespian Society high school competition during this year's spring break. The competition is important to the students, who want to put their best performances out there and see how they measure up with theater students all over Florida
"At the Sing-Along, we will be selling things in the lobby to raise money for students who cannot afford to enter the state competition," said Sarah Ballard-Richardson, LBHS theatre teacher. "We will have some things from the 'Addams Family' musical and others for sale."
At the Sing-Along, the words to the songs will be projected onto the Performing Arts Center's big screen so everyone can join along as the music plays. There's a $5 suggested donation, which will help the students enter the competition.
"Hopefully we will raise a good chunk of money needed. It starts out at about $60, but ends up being right around $90 per student," Ballard-Richardson explained.
Unlike the in-person event usually held in Tampa, where LBHS students would pay to stay overnight in a hotel, this year competitors must upload their performances for $60 and pay $5 for every additional category.
"We take the best of the best students," she said. "We compete in musical solos, large and small group musicals, a pantomime, duet scenes and ensemble scenes. We are bringing a large group musical 'King of New York' from 'Newsies.'
"Last year, we were ready to go to the state competition and it was canceled due to COVID-19. What's nice about the virtual competition is we will be able to see other schools and they can see our videos."
Students in the "Newsies" performance for the state competition include: Grace Grant, Lauren Wickerson, Jadyn Wilson, Lexie Miller, Julia Lehman, Justin Rotolo, Trace Richardson, Ella Extejt, Reilly Huber, Avery Witt, Sarah Sutcliffe, Morgan Dukes, Kinsey Dowd, Madison Hanson, Sierra Andreano, Alice Lewis, Cameron Geisler, Sydney Sturza, Luke Tinsley and Byran Fernandez.
Currently, students are rehearsing for the musical "She Loves Me!" set for Feb. 4-14. The comedy is set in 1934 Budapest, Hungary. Two perfume clerks who don't like each other are members of the Lonely Hearts Club. The character Georg exchanges romantic letters with an anonymous woman he knows only as "Dear Friend." The woman ends up being his co-worker, whom she does not like. Of course, they fall in love. (You may have seen a version of this play called "The Shop Around the Corner," on TCM.")
Their spring musical production is the play "Noises Off" from April 15-18. The comedy is based on a director of an eccentric theatre company who tries to put his production together. However he has a terrible cast and crew. They argue, they fight, they have romances but that's nothing compared to what happens backstage.
"It's a play within a play," she said. "In 1992, they made 'Noises Off' into a movie with Carol Burnett, John Ritter and Michael Caine. There's a lot of physical comedy. It's a play about all of the different things that go wrong in the play."
Tickets for performances are available at www.lbhstheatre.net/tickets. For more information, visit www.lbhstheatre.net and follow lbhstheatre257 on Facebook.
The school follows CDC guidelines for mask-wearing at entry to the theater, and is only filling the theater at 25% capacity. When tickets are purchased, the system automatically allows for social distancing between seats.
By the way, their second fundraising activity is a car wash from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Keller Williams, 1160 S McCall Road, Englewood. It's another way for people to support the theater program.
