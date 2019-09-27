The Lemon Bay High School varsity volleyball players held a special ceremony before Wednesday night’s game to honor faculty and staff who have impacted their lives specifically — and all of the faculty and staff of the school for their hard work and dedication.
Each player chose a teacher to walk out onto the court with and present with flowers. These teachers were chosen for their support and guidance that has helped strengthen the “student” part of being a student-athlete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.