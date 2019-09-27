The Lemon Bay High School varsity volleyball players held a special ceremony before Wednesday night’s game to honor faculty and staff who have impacted their lives specifically — and all of the faculty and staff of the school for their hard work and dedication.

Each player chose a teacher to walk out onto the court with and present with flowers. These teachers were chosen for their support and guidance that has helped strengthen the “student” part of being a student-athlete.

