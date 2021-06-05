Lemon Bay's Class of 2021 says farewell at baccalaureate ceremony

Lemon Bay High School seniors enter the ceremony to “Pomp and Circumstance.”

 SUN PHOTOs BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

ENGLEWOOD — After Nikole Darna belted Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb,” her classmates roared and gave her a standing ovation.

Darna kicked off the Lemon Bay High School baccalaureate ceremony May 30 with the high-energy song followed by senior Justin Rotolo, who recited an original poem.

The Rev. Vic Willis, senior pastor at Englewood United Methodist Church, asked the audience one simple question.

Lemon Bay High School senior Nikole Darna sings Miley Cyrus’ song “The Climb.”

“How many of you are old enough to have graduated at this church?” he asked. Before Lemon Bay High was rebuilt with a large gym and a second gym that could seat a few thousand people, the school traditionally held its graduation ceremonies in the spacious church sanctuary on East Dearborn Street.

Several parents raised their hands. Seniors giggled.

Mei-Lee Mahannah, the Lemon Bay High School senior class vice president, speaks about school.

LBHS senior class president Josh Winder welcomed everyone. Mei-Lee Mahannah, senior class vice-president talked about school. Senior class secretary Emma Sweiderk thanked teachers for bringing a “sense of normalcy” after last years at-home learning and into the new school year during the pandemic.

Senior Janine Walston sang the “Weight of Glory” with a little bit of a rap about her journey with God. The crowd clapped along with her.


Senior Justin Rotolo recites an original poem as one of the guest speakers at the ceremony.

Willis showed a video from singer Thomas Rhett called “Life Changes.” He asked the class to consider the lyrics “ain’t it funny how life changes. You wake up, ain’t nothing the same and life changes. You can’t stop it, just hop on the train and. You never know what’s gonna happen. You make your plans and you hear God laughing. Life changes, and I wouldn’t change it for the world, the world, oh no.”

Seniors file into Englewood United Methodist Church.

Then the year 2031 flashed on the screen. Willis told seniors to imagine where they will be in 10 years. He said some will be bald, develop wrinkles or gray hair. Others will have graduated from college and finished post-graduate degree. Still some will be working at the same job while some will own those companies.

“All of us go through those changes,” Willis said. “Thank God those changes don’t happen over night. They are gradual.”

Senior Janine Walston sings “Weight of Glory” to her peers.

Willis’ message to seniors was to trust God. While other things change in life, God will be constant for those who believe and trust in him.

“There will be chaotic times,” he said. “Having God in your life is meant to help stabilize and comfort you.”

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

