ENGLEWOOD — More than 20 local restaurants are on the same page. Each is offering discounted two- and three-course meals during the upcoming Let's Eat! Englewood promotion.
After five years of sponsoring the event, it continues to grow, according to Ed Hill, executive director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
"I think we have about four more new restaurants join us this year," Hill said. "There are a number of new restaurants that opened here that are now a part of Let's Eat! Englewood.
"Isabella's Bistro is new, Texas Best, Cafe 776 and Placida Pearl are new to the event. I think restaurants like Placida Pearl are becoming more involved with the chamber. They were one of the stops for our recent putt-putt fundraiser. These restaurants are interested in being more engaged in the chamber and our events are bigger and evolving as well."
Hill said the Let's Eat! Englewood is an opportunity for diners to test out restaurants in September when they are traditionally less busy.
"In November and January there might be a 45-minute wait at a restaurant like Farlow's on the Water," Hill said. "During Let's Eat! Englewood, there are lunch and dinner specials that let patrons try out different restaurants with a shorter wait time."
Let's Eat! Englewood participants created special lunch and dinner menus to compliment their regular fare. From Sept. 12 to Sept. 26, the restaurants offer two-course lunches for $13 and three-course (and more) dinners for $25.
"With the time of the year in September, there's such a need for restaurants to bring in locals and visitors who want to get a deal on good food," said Virginia Haley of Visit Sarasota County, one of the co-sponsors of the event. "It helps drive business when these folks really need it. I can't believe its been five years. It shows that this is a positive sign for Englewood because the event keeps growing."
Haley said the first year the Englewood Chamber was a little worried if the promotion would catch on in the community.
"We just kept reminding them that we do Let's Eat Sarasota county-wide, and we only had nine restaurants participate. Now we have over 100," Haley said. "Think about how many people come to restaurants and ask them to participate in different events. This one is different and it has the backing of the chamber which gives restaurants great confidence."
The chamber is sponsoring a kickoff Sept. 10 at The Waverly Restaurant where some of the dishes will be showcased.
"It will be a good time for restaurant owners to mix and mingle," Hill said. "Some have created special dishes just for this event. They really put a lot of thought into it."
The chamber updated its commercial sponsored by Sysco with a new voiceover by the chamber's Kim Parks. The commercial, along with an updated list of restaurants and most of the menus, are at LetsEatEnglewood.com.
