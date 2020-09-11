ENGLEWOOD — No virus can keep a good library down.
For months, the Englewood Charlotte Public Library offered only curbside service for its patrons. But the library reopened Tuesday and has been letting its patrons roam freely among the stacks of books.
"Please wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines," Englewood librarian supervisor Lynda Citro asked. "Please come and visit us."
The Englewood library branch joins the Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte and the Punta Gorda Library with limited service hours. The Port Charlotte Library at the Cultural Center remains closed. Curbside service remains available at all four branches Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Even without any fanfare, the Englewood library has seen a steady flow of patrons since Tuesday, librarians reported. The county, however, isn't throwing caution to the winds.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte County library hours will be restricted to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Masks and hand sanitizer are available at the libraries.
Reservations are also required for computer use at the libraries. Call the Englewood library at 941-681-3736.
Curbside pickup continues at all locations 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday at all Charlotte County libraries.
For more information about the Englewood-Charlotte Library, call 941-681-3736
Recreational steps forward
All of Charlotte County's recreational centers are also opening but with certain restrictions.
In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, both Tringali Center and the recreation center at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park face the same Charlotte County restricted procedures and uses:
• (Recreation centers) reopened with restrictions on the number of patrons allowed. Masks are required.
• Patrons must make a reservation for one-hour blocks of time to participate in drop-in programs such as pickleball, table tennis and walking fitness classes.
• No walk-ins or recreational gym activities such as pick-up basketball is currently permitted. Online reservations may only be made for the next day. Registration is limited to one activity per day per location.
• Patrons interested in participating in contracted instructor-led programs such as Zumba should contact the instructor directly for registration information and class size limits.
• The fitness room is closed.
Pool use
Charlotte County set rules for the public pool at Ann Dever park, which are also true for the Port Charlotte Beach Park and the South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda:
• Restricting the number of patrons allowed in the pool at one time.
• Patrons must make a reservation for one-hour blocks of time to participate in drop-in programs such as pickleball, table tennis and walking fitness classes.
• No walk-ins or recreational gym activities such as pick-up basketball is currently permitted. Online reservations may only be made for the next day. Registration is limited to one activity per day per location.
• Patrons interested in participating in contracted instructor led programs such as Zumba should contact the instructor directly for registration information and class size limits.
Englewood Sports Complex
North of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line, the recreation center at Sarasota County's Englewood Sports Complex also faces COVID restrictions and is not fully open:
• No drop-in programs nor pick-up games in the gym. People in the gym limited to 24 individuals.
• Reservations required to play in pickle ball games. Only available to the first 25 callers per competition.
• Fitness room closed until further notice.
• Reservations required for use of the ballfields.
• Further information, call 941-861-1980.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.