ENGLEWOOD — What’s the best way to lift the spirits of people in a pandemic?
Pizza. With two toppings.
A retired Manasota Key resident — who wishes to remain anonymous — wanted to lift the spirits of front line hospital staff, firefighters, sheriff deputies and postal workers — and their families. He also wanted to offer some relief for the children of families with limited incomes struggling at home.
“I don’t want to be thanked,” the man said. He and his wife would give regularly to charities. “I did it because I wanted to.”
Besides the pizzas, the donor bought $2,000 in WalMart gift cards for families in need. Between the gift cards and pizzas, he donated $7,200 to the community
He hopes others will do the same, donate what they can.
Between Marco’s Pizza in Englewood and Uncle Nick’s Pizza in Port Charlotte, the anonymous donor purchased 750 pizzas or coupons for pizzas. In a giving spirit, both Marco’s Pizza and Uncle Nick’s Pizza sold their pizzas for half price.
“He seems like a pretty special guy,” said Marco’s manager Matt Demorest. “He wasn’t even looking for a special.”
The donor and Demorest worked out the logistics of the preparation for 400 large pizzas. Hospital employees, firefighters, deputies and others could order their pizzas and stop by Marco’s over three days. All they needed was to show Marco’s their work identification, Demorest said.
“The outpouring of community support for our team has been incredibly thoughtful,” Englewood Community Hospital CEO Michael Ehart told the Sun. “For an individual to donate pizzas for every single one of our caregivers and their families is heartwarming and we will be forever grateful.”
Chief Kevin Easton of the Englewood Area Fire Control District, said he first thought the anonymous donor wanted to order pizzas for the firefighter shift that was on duty that day. No. He wanted to buy pizzas — and did — for all 58 fire district employees.
“He reached out to us,” Easton said. “He’s just trying to ‘pay it forward.’ It was a very generous gesture.”
The pizzas also lifted the spirits of 300 families with children in Boys & Girls Club of Charlotte County.
“It was amazing,” said Lynn Dorler, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, which serves families in Port Charlotte, Englewood and Punta Gorda. “It’s a little pick-me-up in an upside-down world. That’s what makes Charlotte County fabulous. People are so generous.”
Over the past six weeks, the Boys & Girls Club helped prepare more than 400 meals for struggling families. To learn more or help, call Dorler at 941-815-8751.
