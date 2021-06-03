ENGLEWOOD — The sky will be bright on over Englewood on July 4th.
"There will be fireworks," said Keith Rowley, a longtime Rotarian and co-organizer of the annual fireworks show with fellow club member Mike Looney.
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are to celebrate this year's July 4 in Englewood with a fireworks show just after sundown on Independence Day from Blind Pass Park Beach on Manasota Key.
The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary has been organizing the show since 2010.
"The show is all paid for," Rowley said, describing this year's fireworks show as a gift to the Englewood community. There will be no VIP tent this year, but he promised a fireworks show just as bright and exciting as years past.
The fireworks contract is signed, and Sarasota County staff is reviewing the Rotary's permitting requests.
Last year was the first in decades that the sky stayed dark on the Fourth.
In 2009, Englewood did not see the sky light up with fireworks. Traditionally, the Englewood Jaycees had staged fireworks shows. But when the Jaycees no longer saw community support nor had the wherewithal to stage a show, the sky remained dark over Englewood that year.
The following year, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary with Rowley and Looney, as the organizers, picked up where the Englewood Jaycees left off.
