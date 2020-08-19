Walmart lightning

Lightning hit the Walmart store at 2931 S McCall Road, Englewood, on Wednesday morning, partially knocking out power to the store. No one was hurt, and the store is open.

ENGLEWOOD — Lightning struck the Englewood Walmart on Wednesday morning, knocking out some of the store's electrical power.  

The Englewood Area Fire Control District responded to a call to the Walmart at 8:21 a.m., Battalion Chief Don Pasick reported. Several thunderstorms came through Englewood between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Firefighters discovered the lightning damaged a breaker that controlled half the lights in the store and affected the store's fire alarm system. The power was out for about 20 minutes.

But there were no gas leaks, no fire and no injuries resulting from the strike, Pasick said.

Walmart called for its maintenance crews to come and make the needed repairs. The store is now open.

