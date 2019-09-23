ENGLEWOOD — Motorists will soon get a green light — or red one — at the intersection of Winchester Boulevard South with the Avenue of the Americas and Fruitland Avenue.
The installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection should be completed next month, possibly in the first two weeks of October, according to Charlotte County officials. Design and construction cost $940,000 and included improvements to sidewalks and other additions like turn lanes. The project is running ahead of schedule and is under budget, officials said Monday.
Cautionary signs and closed lanes a remain in place to warn motorists of the construction work at the intersection. The traffic signals have been installed, but are currently flashing. A temporary set of four-way stop signs installed at the beginning of construction remain at the intersection.
County officials encourage motorists to choose an alternate route whenever possible. Speed limits are reduced around the intersection due to the construction.
Since 2015, when Charlotte County opened the four-lane, divided Winchester South Boulevard, streams of traffic increased along Avenue of the Americas as people use it as a shortcut to the Englewood East neighborhood and as an alternative to State Road 776.
It also became a popular corridor for motorists heading to San Casa Drive or Lemon Bay High School on Placida Road. But with its popularity came numerous collisions at the intersection — thankfully without any fatalities.
For more information, visit “Project Status” at www.charlottecountyfl.gov or email Jeff.Keyser@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
