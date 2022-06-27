VENICE — North Port High School received funding for some new athletic equipment Friday from a Lightspeed Gives grant.
“We are humbled and grateful for this grant,” said Julie King, assistant principal at North Port High School, adding the athletic equipment will serve more than 500 students.
“North Port High School opened 21 years ago. The equipment doesn’t get replaced as often as needed,” she said.
Mary Jo Holleran and Marcia Ziegler, volunteers for Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood, were elated about the grant that will provide new technology for the nonprofit group. For years, volunteers entered names and other information into a binder when children receive free clothing, school supplies and other accessories.
“We are so excited to retire the binder and become a part of the 21st century,” Holleran told the crowd at Plantation Golf & Country Club at the Lightspeed Gives luncheon. “We help about 40 students a month.”
Patricia Petersmark and Diane Patterson were also happy their charity Back Pack Angels received a boost.
The group packs about 800 hygiene bags a month for preschool to high school students. The team distributes them to day care centers and to the schools in North Port.
“You used to get a $100 donation and know you could buy 100 tubes of toothpaste,” Patterson said. “Now, they cost $1.25 so you don’t get as much for the money. We are extremely grateful for this grant because it will go to help about 100 vulnerable youth.”
Serving Charlotte County since 1969, Meals on Wheels gives about 160 residents lunch each day. The grant gives the group reusable cooler bags for all 12 of the daily delivery routes.
“For some of these people Meals on Wheels is a well-being check because they don’t get out of their house,” board member Darcy Woods said.
Others who received grants were The Families Supervised Visitation Program if Child Protection Center in North Port, Sharing Awareness for Family Empowerment S.A.F.E. Hearts, Family Promise of Venice, Toys for Tots and the Mission of Beyond the Spectrum for autism.
“Lightspeed Gives connects the power of the community to build a better future,” said Brad Fuller, who owns Lightspeed Voice and created Lightspeed Gives with his wife, Lourdes.
Lightspeed Gives granted $8,086 on Friday. The third quarter grant submissions open July 11.
“You don’t need a grant writer to get a Lightspeed Gives grant,” said Ed Hill, Lightspeed Gives coordinator. “Once the grant is chosen, the nonprofit group gives us a shopping list and we get the items.”
For more information, visit www.lightspeedvoice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.