Students celebrated homecoming this week by dressing like tacky tourists one day and in their favorite college garb another. On Wednesday students participated in the annual lip sync competition. The homecoming football game against Avon Park is 7:30 p.m. tonight at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Lemon Bay High School and the Homecoming Dance is Saturday.

