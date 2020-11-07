COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
Karen Allen is a retired art teacher and loves painting on the beach. For Allen, there always seemed to be children who gathered around to watch.
“I started bringing art supplies for them to learn and experience painting with me. I never charge for this,” said the 74-year-old. “I have been painting all my life, probably since age 4.”
Allen loves to travel and introduced art in remote places like Botswana, Africa, Belize and a school in Copper Canyon where indigenous families still live in the canyon walls in the middle of Mexico.
“Now that I live here in Englewood, I paint anything I can of beautiful Florida, which to me is a canvas full of life and color,” she said. “When thinking of an idea to give thanks and a smile to local business during this difficult time, I looked at the pumpkins and thought of using them as fun gifts.”
Allen says she loves the reaction and wouldn’t consider being paid.
“It is a thank-you for being here,” she said.
She recently delivered pumpkins to Dr. Anne McBride and her new pup from Riverchase Surgery; the owner of Yum Yum Bakery Kevin and Cecile Harrington and Kate, the baker and Dick and Mary Ellen Farr of Boca Royale.
“Now I am thinking of more ideas for our community for the next holiday,” she said.
CHILDREN’S ART CONTEST
Grande Aire Services is having a coloring contest. Parents can go on Grande Aire Services’ Facebook page, and have the child pick a favorite coloring page, and follow the directions. In order to enter, parents must donate one canned good with a finished entry at one of the Grande Aire Services locations, 330 E. Railroad Ave., Boca Grande, or 1606 Faust Drive, Englewood, or at the Sarasota Office, 1920 Northgate Blvd., Suite A-3
“Our staff will select a winner,” said Linda Fugitt, of Grande Aire Services. “We look forward to hanging all the entries up on display in our office lobby.”
All entries must be entered by Nov. 25. No digital entries allowed. Full details and winner will be announced on the Grande Aire Services Facebook page.
EARS NEEDS FOSTERS
All dogs entrusted with Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, EARS, are placed in foster homes until adopted. They are limited only by the large number of available fosters. EARS, 145 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, is in urgent need of homes without any other pets who can adopt larger breed dogs of 40 pounds. For more information, 941-681-3877 or visit www.earsanimal rescue.com.
COVID-19 COUNSELING
In order to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Thom Glaza is offering free counseling for students, families or anyone in need to cope with stress, wellness and mental health anxiety. The support group is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 S. Tamiami Trail in North Port. For more information, call Tri-County Counseling at 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org
If you have good news in your community you want to share, email Elaine Allen-Emrich, elaine.allen@yoursun.com
