With so many people moving to the area, disc jockey Jason Zarifis is finding ways to promote local restaurants, live entertainment and socializing through free line dancing lessons and karaoke contests.
Zarifis, owner of JZ Entertainment, recently added a twist to a karaoke contest.
Instead of having it at one venue, he held try outs at the End Zone Sports Grill in Englewood, Bandito’s in Gulf Cove and the Twisted Fork in El Jobean.
The top two winners from each restaurant advanced into the Tri-Venue Karaoke Contest finals at the Twisted Fork.
Winners from the End Zone were Earl DelBonis and Melissa Clifton; from the Twisted Fork were Larry Wheeler and Natasha Wolmers and Bandito’s were Candace Giunta and Eric Palmer.
However, Palmer became ill the week of the competition and couldn’t practice, so Zarifis invited the runner-up winner Louie Giunta to compete in the finals.
“It made the competition more interesting, because we had a wife now competing against her husband in the main event,” Zarifis said.
The eight-week contest crowned a male and female overall winner from each venue, he said.
The recent karaoke competition featured those six winners singing one song with a track and two songs with a live band — The Twisted Forkers.
Zarifis, who runs Honky-Tonk Thursdays with line dancing instruction at the Twisted Fork, dubbed the karaoke competition as a free mini-concert with contestants wearing costumes, gift cards, merchandise and prizes.
At the recent event on the main stage at the Twisted Fork, hundreds showed to support their favorite contestants. Zarifis introduced the judges Todd Matthews from iHeartMedia Inc., Alexis Zarifis, country music singer Chris Beck, singer Judy Love, and Emilee Howell, of Englewood.
Zarifis said during the first part of the competition, the audience picks the winners at the restaurants, but in the finals, they sing for a panel of judges. The contestants only practiced with the Twisted Forkers band once, he said.
“They did really well together playing rock, country and a little bit of Elvis,” Zarifis said.
The End Zone Sports Grille contestant DelBonis was the overall winner. Wolmers won second place and Wheeler won third, both represented the Twisted Fork.
Another karaoke contest begins on Sunday, Feb. 20 at the Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, featuring a singles category and a new duet category.
The contest runs through March 14 with finals on Sunday, March 27. Contestants must be 21 and older.
Honky-Tonk Thursdays are 6 to 9 p.m. at the Twisted Fork with free line dancing lessons.
For more information about Honky Tonk Thursdays or the next karaoke contest, call or text 941-763-0438.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.