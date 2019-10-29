ENGLEWOOD — Toni Richards is known at Placida Pearl as the singing bartender.
"I even take requests," said Richards, the bar manager and bartender of the Placida Pearl, a popular restaurant and lounge on Placida Road. "Most of the time I sing what I want. And that's where it all started for me."
This week, Richards, a 16-year Englewood resident, isn't tending bar. Instead she's in Nevada representing Florida in the eight-day Talent Quest International Karaoke finals.
Her journey began at the local level. She won in the pop and country categories at the state level. Richards will sing five pop and country songs if she advances in the nationals. She met winners from other categories in Florida.
"The nationals bring singers together from around the world," she said in a telephone interview Tuesday. "Most of the states are represented in the competition including Hawaii, but also several others are from countries including Canada, Finland, New Zealand, Australia and Russia."
This year the state competition was in Port Charlotte. It attracted competitors from Miami, Orlando, Gainesville, Key West and Ocala.
In past years, Richards placed second and third in the competition. Now, she says she's in it to win it. Richards hopes to sing all the way to the finale Saturday night.
"The winner gets a nice chunk of change, recording time in a studio with produces and other prizes," she said. "The judges are in the industry. One is from Finland and is in a rockabilly band, another opened for Boys to Men and Luther Vandross. Another is a producer."
Richards joked that having quality judges and strong competition is "really, no pressure." Richards must memorize each song and sing without sheet music. She's judged on her vocals, appearance and overall performance. While performing, Richards is wearing gowns, jewels and high heels.
"I have some amazing loyal customers who came to the state portion of the contest," she said. "We are going to try to video tape the competition because it's not on TV. I will put them on my Facebook page along with the Placida Pearl's page. I have videos of me singing on Youtube under the title MSToni411. One of the videos is me singing at the Tampa Bay Rays 2011 opening day of spring training."
Richards said her 22-year-old son Travis is one of her biggest supporters.
"I get a call from Travis every day to make sure I'm doing wonderful," she said. "He's a Lemon Bay High School graduate who is in college full time. He's a great kid.
"I'm also encouraged by my dad, who was a singer. He recognized my love for singing at a very young age. He was very supportive up until his passing.
"I also have some very loyal people who have been with me through competitions. They've helped me get to where I am today. I'm excited. I want to win."
