COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others from giving back to their neighbors. Here’s some good news and information on free meals and services in the region:
FOOD DRIVE
The Conservancy and Community Trust of South Gulf Cove held a food drive Thursday to support the Englewood Helping Hand food pantry. According to April Chattinger, CCT president, in addition to filling five large SUVs with food and toiletries, $3,400 was donated from South Gulf Cove and other locals.
"We even had someone come give a donation via boat," Chattinger said. "It was really a great day. It was nice to see so many people come out and donate at the park. We made it a drive-thru donation site, and it worked well."
DONATION WELCOME
Danielle Durocher, Keller Williams team leader, held a sign "Help Feed Local Families!" Thursday in front of the real estate office on Indiana Avenue. As a result, Durocher and Leslie Brown helped make the annual Red Day a success. Teams of Realtors worked to collect food while shredding documents for the community. They delivered boxes of donations to St. David's Jubilee pantry in Englewood. They also partnered with McDonald's and other local restaurants to give students gift cards.
"Our Realtors went to local participating restaurants Barbarino’s Pizzeria, Blue Pineapple, Compadres, Mango Bistro, and Twin Lobsters, and bought a meal and then one was donated to a student or family in need. It was awesome," Brown said. "All across the world, we put our lives on pause for the day, and give where we live."
EARS HELPS NEEDY
Ears Animal Rescue Sanctuary has helped out a lot of animals in the community, but recently reached out to aid people in need. The EARS board of directors decided to donate a stack of $25 of gift certificates to Englewood Helping Hand and St. David's Jubilee Center in Englewood, so people in need could get clothing and other items from the EARS Thrift Store, 395 W Dearborn St., Englewood.
The store is operating under temporary hours of noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Volunteers are taking donations of items at the store, and at the EARS Pet Pantry at 145 W. Dearborn St.
COMEBACK TRAIL
After not being open for a month and a half, Denise Tomafulo, five-year-owner of Shiver Shack, 1139 S. Sumter Blvd., North Port, has a $9,000 deficit in rent on her small business. She applied for several small business loans and unemployment, and hasn't received anything. To help save her business, she's offering 20% off on all curbside orders from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. She's selling popular flavors sno-cones and ice cream, but not all 150-plus flavors during the event to better keep the line moving. Outdoor only seating is available at the event.
"I've been extremely involved in festivals and other events in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Englewood and North Port. People didn't know that I've reopened. I'm here. I just want to stay in business. I'm trying my best."
