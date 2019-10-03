A local K9 search team spent hours this week recovering bodies of some of the more than 1,200 presumed missing in the Bahamas. They were able to find 15 bodies
Members of the Peace River K9 Search and Rescue Association worked for days with police and other first responders in the Bahamas.
"The police chief explained that during Hurricane Dorian, the officers were on the second floor of the police department when a 25-foot storm surge came at them," said Mike Hadsell, Peace River K9 Search and Rescue founder.
"Along with the 200 to 250 mph winds, some of their police cars and ambulances were swept away. The ones that were left were damaged by the saltwater. Everything including bodies are covered with the saltwater."
Hadsell said he met some Bahamian officers who returned to their badly damaged homes to learn their families were washed away.
"They were suffering great pain, yet these cops were still working with us to recover other people's remains," said Hadsell, adding the devastation the local group saw on the trip appeared like an "nuclear bomb went off on the island."
With a limited number of working heavy equipment and trucks, volunteers and others have been removing debris from roadways and other areas. The problem is some of the dead may have been crushed beneath the rubble as it was being removed. The Bahamian government enlisted the expertise of the Peace River K9 unit to search for the dead before the rubbish is disposed.
"One mother lost her eight kids," Hadsell said. "Another mom lost both of her kids and her husband. She wasn't sure if she wanted to live one more day or not.
"Another lady asked us to look for her mom. Her family went to the roof, but couldn't lift her wheelchair out as the water rushed into the home. We found the wheelchair, but think the mother was washed out to sea."
In between sessions working his cadaver dog, Hadsell assisted a doctor helping a boy with gangrene.
"I've worked post-disaster in Hurricane Katrina and lived through Irma and Charley, but I've never seen devastation like this before," he said. "The photos don't show the scope and massive loss to the Bahamian people. They have stopped counting the dead. The count isn't or will never be accurate."
Hadsell said during their time on the island, desperate residents asked for help, wanted to pray, needed a hug and asked to search for their missing relatives.
"Once we found a body, the police marked the area. However, we believe family members would retrieve the body to bury it on their own," he said. "Some also removed debris to begin rebuilding, so it's unknown how many bodies were beneath the rubble. It's hard for the police to get an exact count."
Hadsell said the area was hit so hard all of the sand washed out and now there's only limestone rock where there were once beautiful beaches.
To make things worse, some tanks at a petroleum station leaked. With all of the dead and dying landscape, there are massive wildfires hindering the restoration efforts.
"There were trees falling around us when we were searching with the dogs," he said. "There are no bugs, no pigs, no raccoons. The landscape has been wiped out. Everything has been soaked in saltwater for so long, they actually need some rain showers to help clean things off."
The team is headed to the Abaco Island chain in the eastern Bahamas — one of the areas hardest hit hard by Hurricane Dorian. About 500 people live on the island but most of the women and children evacuated. They are still without electricity, running water and adequate shelter.
"They know there are bodies there," Hadsell said. "We will search there before the area is ripped apart for reconstruction."
Hadsell said he's proud of the team of the all-volunteer team of K9 handlers and their search dogs. Staying in tents, eating when possible and showering in saltwater wasn't bad for the crew which is made up of volunteers from Englewood, North Port, Port Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee County.
However, having to keep their dogs in a crate for the 14-hour ride to the island via the cruise ship Celebration was daunting for the K9 handlers.
"The ships aren't designed for dogs to run around, so they have to be crated for 14 hours," Hadsell said. "It was a very somber ride home. The next trip we will be arriving by helicopter. Our dogs are well trained to ride in them. It's a part of their training. They aren't scared. They are ready, willing and able to go to work."
The nonprofit Peace River K9 Search and Rescue doesn't receive state or federal funding. It's a volunteer group that depends on local donations to operate. The group travels throughout the U.S. and beyond to assist in recovering remains of victims for families.
