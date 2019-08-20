ENGLEWOOD — One person will win a weather alert radio at today's hurricane seminar at Tringali Recreation Center.
Members of the Englewood Community Health Action Team are giving away the radio not just to help with hurricane readiness, but for severe weather alerts.
Guest speakers at the seminar, set for 5:30-7 p.m. at the Tringali Recreation Center, 3460 N Access Road, Englewood, include Patrick Fuller, the new Charlotte County Emergency Management director, and Ed McCrane, Sarasota County Emergency Management chief.
Phil Snyder, executive director of the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood, is also speaking at the event about what to do with pets before a storm.
There will be other agencies with information and people who can answer questions, including members of the Community Health Action Team who are giving away the radio.
"A weather radio is important because it monitors NOAA channels for floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and other warnings," said Aleksandra Fitzgibbons, Englewood CHAT coordinator for the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.
"Emergency managers say weather alert radios are actually better than cell phone app alerts because the weather radios don't require charging, meaning they will work even when the power is out for an extended period of time.
The CHAT group is also giving away drug disposal/deactivation pouches. They are filled with carbon, which renders unwanted or unused prescription drugs ineffective. The bags are biodegradable and can hold about 90 pills in each.
The CHAT group meets on the third Tuesday of the month at St. David's Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, to discuss the health of Englewood. Every quarter, the group sponsors a community project to bring awareness and resources to residents. They recently tackled suicide prevention, teen vaping and mental health services and resources. Members strive to give additional resources and education for the betterment, health, safety and welfare of Englewood residents, no matter where they live.
Members realized there's different criteria for helping special-needs residents in Englewood depending if they in Charlotte County or Sarasota County. For example, Charlotte County residents must preregister at least five days before a hurricane for space in a special needs shelters. The application must be downloaded and mailed or emailed to the county emergency management office.
"We thought it was important to host a hurricane expo on the Charlotte County side of Englewood because there are residents who need this information, are underserved and could use additional resources," said CHAT member Karen Hartfield, owner of Fearless Heart Counseling in Venice.
"We encourage caregivers to come too. We will help fill out the necessary paperwork from emergency management in Charlotte and Sarasota counties to get residents registered for medical services they might need like oxygen or a ride to a special needs shelter before a hurricane."
At the Tuesday meeting, CHAT member Kay Tvaroch of the Englewood Community Coalition, said after 15 years, she still suffers from post traumatic stress disorder over the direct hit Hurricane Charley had on Punta Gorda in 2004.
"I worked at a women's shelter in Punta Gorda and Hurricane Charley took Punta Gorda by surprise, we were supposed to get some flooding," she said. "We had women and children there and the ceilings were falling in. We put a woman who was getting chemo therapy under a desk as the hurricane hit. We were not prepared the way we would have been if we had known."
Tvaroch was later sent to New Orleans to teach Hurricane Katrina shelter managers how she survived a Category 5 hurricane.
"I realized I was still carrying duct tape, flashlights, batteries, a lighter, water and other hurricane supplies in my purse just in case there's another hurricane or weather crisis," Tvaroch said. "I'm still like that today. I carry a huge kit in my car just in case. I still feel traumatized after Hurricane Charley."
