ENGLEWOOD — Sixty years ago, Skip Kerr was in the first group of Coast Guard members marching past President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration festivities.
On Wednesday, the Englewood resident watched Joe Biden and Kamala Harris be sworn in on TV. Shortly after, he joined other Englewood Indivisible members and toasted and cheered in a Zoom meeting.
"It snowed 12 inches on the day before the inauguration," Kerr told the group. "There was snow everywhere but on Pennsylvania Avenue where we were standing. It snowed for President Biden. It was a good day for democracy and a bad day for (Vladimir) Putin.
Other members said they've worked for four years to debunk former President Donald Trump's "constant disinformation."
President Jane Hunter said so many believe conspiracy theories and the racist movements that the country must begin healing. She said many only listen to alternative news sources that spread untruths.
"One of the main perpetrators is Facebook," she said. "The changes came too little, too late. There's tons of QAnon sites. After the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, these pages flourished. As a Jew, it's particularly threatening with their anti-semiotic rhetoric. There has to be a way to stop it."
Member Gerry Denecke said years of lies undermined democracy.
"You have the government spouting lies because they were afraid of the president," Denecke said. "Democracy and lying are diametrically opposed to each other. Fox and some other media outlets spread lies daily."
Shortly after the zoom meeting ended, another began, but this time for the Englewood Democratic Club.
Club president David Jones said he hopes in the future members can meet in person.
"I'm happy to have the change because we need to come together to build a stronger democracy with fairness and justice for all," he said. "I think it's well past time for us to have a female vice president. We need to become all inclusive. We need to allow all voices to be heard."
Charlotte County
Teresa Jenkins, chair of the Charlotte County Democrats, grew up in Washington D.C. and was horrified by the recent attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"This is where John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid in state in the Capitol Rotunda when they died," she said. "These domestic terrorists invaded this very place. We are a very divisive country. I think Joe Biden is the one who can heal the country and fix this divide."
Jenkins said she's friends with Republicans who after listening to Trump didn't believe Biden won the election.
"When you have a president who spent so much time stoking paranoia and such, we shouldn't have been at all surprised that his cult following, which is what it is rather than a political party, would think he won when he didn't," she said.
The club reserved the yacht club for a celebration Wednesday, but canceled after the Jan. 6 attacks.
North Port
Belynda Norton, president of the North Port Democratic Club, watched the festivities on TV.
"We don't have to deal with the lies and misinformation and selfishness," she said. "Now we have a president who cares about the country and our standing in the world and not just the ones who voted for him."
Norton said she wishes people didn't believe that there was a stockpile of vaccines and that Democrats are murders.
"I was at the county fair registering people to vote when two people in their 20s didn't think I heard them holler, 'baby killers' but I did," she said. "I'm a middle-aged woman with children. Most Democrats have families. Women have the right to control their own body, have a family and raise children as financially appropriate. When my dad felt he had enough children, he had a vasectomy because we are responsible for our own bodies."
Norton said fingerpointing time is over. In the 1960s, she worked for clean water, clean air and a safe work environment and says it needs to happen again.
"They are mining in our national parks," she said. "We have to undo the nastiness and go forward."
Jones agreed.
"We all have the right to a peaceful protest," he said. "I think if we are talking about Black Lives Matter protests, look at what happened in Punta Gorda. It was peaceful with no breaking out windows. However, when there's property destruction, there should be arrests. If the president has a rally and people protest peacefully, that's fine. If they march to the Capitol, no problem. But when they break in and are violent, I'm totally against it. We need healing. We need to move on."
