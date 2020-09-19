ENGLEWOOD — With the ongoing spread of COVID-19, many people still have questions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks for everyone over the age of 2 and anticipates a widely available COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.
Dr. Jaclyn Nadler of CoastalMED in Englewood participated in a recent question-and-answer session with the Sun about this disease.
If you wear a disposable mask or a cloth one, when should they be thrown away or washed?
Historically, disposable masks should be thrown away after use, but due to limited supplies, they are being used longer. There is no clear data when to replace, but typically based on usage. If someone only uses for brief times throughout day, they could use the disposable mask for a few days, or dispose of it earlier if became soiled or in contact with someone who is sick.
Cloth masks typically the same recommendation, but I advise my patients to have several on hand and launder daily, this will also help to prevent skin breakouts.
Is it bad for children to wear masks all day at school?
There is NO scientific data supporting any health risks for children over 2 years old wearing masks throughout the day. The important point is to use a CDC-recommended mask and they should have scheduled times throughout the day to remove it — more for comfort and not for health risks. The CDC on their website does provide good guidance for individual circumstances such as special needs children and those with hearing impairments.
Why would it be more important this year to get a flu shot than ever before?
The flu shot is important every year, but even more this year to hopefully prevent someone from contracting both SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus) and influenza at or near the same time. A co-infection with both SARS-CoV-2 and influenza would most likely be more severe in anyone, but even more so in those with other underlying health issues.
Can a flu shot protect you against COVID-19 or rule out that you won’t get it or cancel it out?
No, the flu shot only is effective against seasonal influenza A or B. Regardless of the flu shot, people still have the same risk for contracting COVID-19. If our seasonal flu shot is effective as it is in most years, if someone had the flu shot and developed flu-like symptoms, it may prompt them to self isolate or get tested for COVID-19, which would be a likely diagnosis based on community prevalence.
With bars opening, is it safe to sit close to strangers, sing and dance like normal?
The simple answer is no. Regardless of the setting, any close contact without masks and appropriate social distancing will increase the risk for contracting COVID-19. People who engage in these activities with be putting themselves and those close to them at higher risk for contracting the virus.
Children in local schools are being sent home from school for coughs and cold symptoms. They cannot return for 10 days. Is there a gestation period where they may have been more contagious than another time?
Both children and adults may be without symptoms for several days and remain infectious, which makes COVID-19 unique. The incubation period for COVID-19 is thought to extend to 14 days, with a median time of four to five days from exposure to symptoms onset. Typically individuals, including children, will be most infectious when exhibiting symptoms. CDC and county school guidelines are ever-changing since this is a new virus and we continue to learn with time. From my understanding, a student without testing will need to remain out of school for the time designated by that school district and may return earlier with a negative COVID test.
If you are tested one week for COVID-19 are you OK the next week?
People need to keep in mind that testing only shows if a person has the virus at the time the sample was taken. Many things may come into play. Testing may not have been with a good sample or too early after exposure, which may result in false negative results.
Is there a difference between COVID the infection and COVID the disease?
SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19, which is the actual illness from this specific virus that ranges from no symptoms to death. Its nomenclature is similar to how the HIV virus causes the disease AIDS.
What can people do about corona-fatigue?
As more time passes, we are learning about long-term consequences of COVID-19 — one of them is a persistent fatigue syndrome similar to chronic fatigue syndrome from Epstein-Barr virus. Some previously infected individuals only experience this for a few weeks and others continue to do so much longer. We do not know at this time how long this can persist. There are no treatments, other than time, rest, following a healthy diet and remaining as active as tolerable. People who are experiencing these symptoms should discuss with their primary care doctors to ensure these symptoms are not related to other unrelated health issues.
If a person is asymptomatic, but lives with older people or wants to visit family they haven’t seen in a while, should they get tested?
There are no clear guidelines on this scenario. People can pass the virus without symptoms. Testing may provide some false reassurance against the ability to infect others. If traveling to see someone, there’s always the risk of being exposed during the travel. My recommendation would be to avoid unnecessary travel or visiting family, particularly those with increased health risks. If someone chooses to visit, they should do their best to maintain social distancing, wearing a mask during this visit and regular hand washing. We have lots of great telecommunication tools to keep in touch with family without sacrificing safety.
