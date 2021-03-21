With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' new directive that people 50 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccination beginning this week, The Daily Sun asked Dr. Jaclyn Nadler of CoastalMED some questions about the shots.
In the year that the pandemic hit, rumors and misinformation swirled about the vaccine. Here's some clarification from Nadler, a board-certified physician who trained at University of Miami School of Medicine and completed internal medicine residency at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. Now she has a practice in Englewood.
Q. There's concern that the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots. However, it's not used in the United States. Are people are getting this information confused with the three specific vaccines given here?
A. "Yes, the AstraZeneca vaccine has not been cleared for EUA/emergency use authorization in the U.S. It is an entirely different vaccine than the three others which have been approved: Pfizer, Moderna and J&J/Janssen. There has not been definitive evidence that the AstraZeneca vaccine is causing blood clots, rather some countries saw a slightly higher incidence that then general population which has made them take a closer look to see if there is any direct association with that specific vaccine. We should know more in the near future, but some countries chose to halt use while further evaluation is being done. This should offer reassurance to the global public that the scientific community is continuing to monitor for any delayed or long-term side effects and taking appropriate actions."
Q. A hesitancy in getting the vaccine is because of the possible side effects. Some don't trust the health system and others just don't think they need it. What are the benefits and are some of these reasons being proved untrue?
A. "The side effects are rather mild, and even some that are a little more noticeable only last a few hours up to a few days. These side effects are expected and show the vaccine is stimulating our immune system.
"The process of vaccine development went through all of the proper steps, but the longer-term data we are used to having before a vaccine goes to market is obviously not there and will continue over the next few years. Due to the pandemic and the need to expedite getting people vaccinated, we just have to understand we don’t have this data available.
"So far, with an enormous amount of vaccines being given throughout the world, the data continues to support it’s safety. We will not be able to change people’s belief system, but hopefully over time those that are skeptical will see the benefit and how well the vaccinated population is doing and feel more comfortable getting the vaccine.
"The vast majority of individuals should get vaccinated, to not only protect themselves and their loved ones, but also their community. Based on current data, it will take up to 85% of the population being vaccinated to acquire herd immunity to help lower the risk of variant strains developing and to protect those who are not able or willing to get vaccinated."
Q. What do you say to people who got the first dose, but skipped the second one?
A. "Current recommendations are to complete both doses for Pfizer or Moderna, unless someone had a severe reaction to the first. Then they should consult with their primary care physician as what they should do.
"J&J/Janssen is only one dose. There has been some discussion that people who already had COVID infection may only need one dose, but there has been no national recommendation to go outside the current vaccination schedule for the vaccines we have available."
Q. Florida is becoming a lot more "back to normal" with spring breakers and tourists. Is it a good time to not wear masks in stores or when out in crowds?
A. No, there are several reasons why mask wearing in public is important. First, the vaccines are not 100% effective and we don’t fully know how well variants (viruses that causes COVID-19) will respond to current vaccinations. Proper mask wearing still offer us another layer of protection. Mask wearing in public also is good role modeling behavior and encourages others to do so.
Q. Are you seeing fewer adults and children with the flu, sniffles and the common cold this year? Is it possibly because of mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing? Some teachers are reporting they aren't seeing as many cases of children missing school this year than in the past two years. Could these extra precautions be working?
A. "I have definitely seen a reduction in other common seasonal viruses and fully believe this is related to the mitigation efforts we have been doing for COVID-19 and is possibly related to more people getting the flu vaccine this past fall than usual. Even though everyone is not necessarily following the CDC guidelines, it shows that small changes can have significant impacts."
Q. Has it made a difference for people with allergies?
A. "With regards to seasonal allergies, I’m seeing no change at all, most likely since many times throughout the day people will remove their masks, especially when outside and exposed to our local pine pollen and other local allergens."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.