Englewood area Girl Scouts recently gathered at a Cookie Rally to celebrate the essential "5 Skills" each Girl Scout learns through the cookie program: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. Girl Scout Cookies will arrive in our area in mid-February.

Englewood area Girl Scouts gathered to kick off this year’s Girl Scout Cookie Program at a Cookie Rally held Dec. 15 at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. The Cookie Rally celebrated the essential "5 Skills" each Girl Scout learns through the cookie program: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

Girls will soon be selling cookies at booths, door to door, and through Digital Cookie, the national digital platform that enables girls to learn 21st-century skills while selling cookies through their own personalized cookie websites or face-to-face using a mobile transaction app. 2020 will mark the 103rd year of Girl Scouts selling cookies and learning the basic skills and acumen they need to be leaders in business and sales, manage their personal and family finances, and gain self-sufficiency and confidence handling money.

All of the net revenue raised through Girl Scout Cookie sales stays with local councils, and girls decide how their troop cookie money is spent. Cookie customers are encouraged to ask girls how they give back to their communities with cookie earnings, and what they learn by selling cookies.

To learn more about cookie varieties and find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.

