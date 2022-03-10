NORTH PORT — Region residents with family in Ukraine are working to resist the Russian attack on the country.
One North Port group is collecting and shipping medical supplies. It’s receiving help from North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, the First Slavic Pentecostal Church and Odessa Business Center.
Emily Shaw, membership coordinator at North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, heard chamber members Natalya Koshman and her sister-in-law, Olga Koshman, were collecting medical supplies to ship to Ukraine.
They were gathering supplies at Nurse Next Door in Port Charlotte. Shaw told the pair they could pick up donated supplies.
“The container we were using was full,” said Natalya Koshman, who is from Ukraine.
She and her husband are now paying for shipping items to Ukraine.
“With so many refugees shifting through Ukraine, stores are out of supplies,” she said. “The refugees have bought everything because they left their homes with one suitcase for three or four people.”
Koshman receives daily updates from family in Ukraine. Her mother-in-law, in Chernivtsi, has taken in 10 refugees.
“She’s 63 and isn’t in the best of health, but she cooks for everyone and is trying to make sure everyone has a place to sleep,” she said. “Her neighbors are doing the same. The scale of help needed is unbelievable.”
Stores aren’t getting restocked, so Koshman said it’s up to others to help them with “everyday items.”
A long list of items are being collected, everything from bandages and antibiotic cream to catheters to soap, medicine and antacid.
The Pentecostal Slavic church is collecting cash donations to help evacuate the older generation and mothers with children.
North Port resident and church member Oksana Melnik is sending care packages to Ukraine through Meest Express, which is accepting packages with free delivery from New Jersey to Lviv, Ukraine. However, packages must be sent by FedEx to Meest Express. The price for packages is $20 for 10-40 pounds and more for heavier packages.
After items are sent to Ukraine, some more will be collected to help host homes in Southwest Florida who welcome Ukrainian refugees.
“We are extremely grateful for all that is being done for Ukraine, but we are all so desperate for the fighting to stop and the pain to end,” Koshman said.
