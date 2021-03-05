Several local nonprofit organizations and business offer scholarships for local students and for those who want to redirect their career paths. Here are some:
Allamanda Garden Club
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port will award two $1,500 scholarships to college juniors or seniors in an undergraduate program, as well as graduate or doctoral students, pursuing degrees in the sciences or horticulture-related fields. (College sophomores are eligible as they will be entering their junior year the following fall.)
This scholarship is to provide tuition assistance to students attending a college or university anywhere in the United States. Preference will be given to students who are residents of North Port, Port Charlotte, Englewood or Venice. Application deadline is March 31.
The garden club is a non-profit organized in 1965. Its members support the education of today’s students who’ll be the leaders of tomorrow, ensuring the preservation of the natural resources of the planet Earth. For more information and to apply for the scholarship go to www.allamandagardenclub.com.
Bella Williams Scholarship
The Rotonda West Woman's Club is offering two Bella Williams Memorial Continuing Education Scholarships at $1,500 each. Applicants should be from the Englewood-Rotonda West area and pursuing advanced education or retraining in a college or vocational school. The scholarships are intended for those who have had an interruption in their studies and are returning to school. Send resume to GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club, Attn: Scholarship, PO Box 672, Placida, FL 33946. Deadline for receipt of resumes is March 26. For additional information, call Debra 917-573-5512.
Adult Learner scholarships
The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice offer $1,000 Adult Learner scholarships. Female applicants should be from the Englewood-Venice area, residing either in Sarasota or Charlotte counties. Adult Lerners are those women pursuing advanced education or retraining in college or vocational schools. BPWEV scholarship applications and instructions and contact information are accessible at www.bpwev.org.
BPWEV also is engaged in the national program “Joining Forces with Women Veterans and Military Spouses.” The program provides resources and online connections to the veterans and military wives to assist in their successfully obtaining meaningful employment and a career of their interest. BPWEV encourages women veterans and military spouses to apply.
The deadline for mailing applications is April 30.
