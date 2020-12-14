For the second time in four years, President Donald Trump garnered Florida's 29 Electoral College votes.
And for the second time in four years, Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler and Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters — who is also the Florida Republican state party chairman — cast their electoral ballots for Trump at the State Capitol in Tallahassee.
Florida's 29 Electoral College representatives were scheduled to cast their ballots at 2 p.m. Monday. By 2:45 p.m., the representatives dutifully cast all 29 votes to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
"It's an honor," Ziegler said of being chosen as a representative for the Florida Electoral College. He and Gruters had been active campaigners for Trump in 2016 and 2020 election years.
With the exception of Maine and Nebraska, which divide their electoral votes proportionally between candidates, the remaining 48 states dedicate all their electoral ballots to the candidate who won the election in their state.
In Florida, Trump beat former Vice President Joe Biden by garnering 51.2% of the ballots cast, more than 5.6 million votes, to Biden's 47.9% of the ballots, more than 5.2 million votes.
President-elect Biden, however, surpassed Trump nationally, garnering 306 of the Electoral College votes and winning more than 81 million votes, 51.1% of the ballots cast.
Trump secured 232 electoral votes, seeing more than 74.2 million votes nationwide, 46.9 percent of the ballots cast.
They cast their votes for the BIG LOSER. It is too bad they had no meaning in the broad scheme of things. The BIG LOSER lame duck in the White House was more concerned today about the Cleveland Indians than he was about the Russian hacking. I hope Putin told him he had nothing to do with it. Cannot wait until 1/20/21 to be the end of an error.
