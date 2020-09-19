Dave Andrews lives and works in China. The former North Port and Sarasota County resident manufactures low-speed electric vehicles — with solar panels on top — and exports them to golf cart dealerships and other vendors in this area and around the world.
So far, 2020 has not been easy on his business or his family.
His company, Cruise Car Inc., in Suzhou, near Shanghai, was completely shut down after the Chinese New Year. Despite not generating income, he says he was forced by the Chinese government to still pay his 14 employees.
He normally flies his children from Sarasota County to China each year to spend time with them. The COVID-19 virus has put the brakes on that plan, and he can’t come here because he would not be able to re-enter China.
The Sun reached out to Andrews twice since COVID-19 hit the city of Wuhan in central China, just 400 miles from his home and business.
Now, Andrews tells the Sun more about his struggles and successes after the pandemic rapidly spread through China.
The coronavirus is still very much a problem in the US. How are things in Suzhou today?
Cases are nonexistent as far as I know. Bans have been lifted. All checkpoints are gone. Schools are fully open. Masks are off. Everything is in full swing.
How long did COVID-19 cases last in Suzhou?
It hit as the Chinese New Year was going on in January, so most of us already were shut down for the month. That’s normal. I stocked up on food and toilet paper, knowing stores would be closed for a month. Then things changed after it was extended into a lockdown until the end of February.
How did the government manage COVID-19?
People here went through hell. They didn’t get a choice. If you didn’t wear a mask, you were beaten in the streets. If you had any fever, no matter the cause, they hauled you away to a quarantine camp. People were welded into their homes.
During that time, did they allow traveling to other areas?
Travel was forbidden, so there were no trains or buses. I could not leave my district. The police blocked the roads. If you wanted to go in a store in your district, you had to get tested. We had QR codes on our phones that tracked us everywhere we went and had to be scanned to enter any building. There were checkpoints everywhere. They even took our temperature to get into our own homes. If there was any sign of fever, police locked us down or hauled us away. All Americans were checked twice.
How did you get food?
They had delivery people drop food at the gates of the complexes. People that were stuck inside all of the time had to rely on family or friends. In some buildings, security guards were delivering foods through peoples’ windows. It was quite insane.
In the USA, there’s an ongoing debate over mask wearing and even the validity of COVID-19. What do you think about wearing a mask?
I look at it like this, the mask is to protect others from me. If I’m standing next to someone with shorts on and I spit gum at their leg, it will stick. But if you have pants on and I spit gum on your pants, it won’t stick to your skin. If everyone wears a mask, they can only spit on themselves and no one else.
That said, I’m pretty upset with the whole USA ‘I am free to do what I want’ … ‘I ain’t no sheep, the government can’t make me wear a mask’ is all bull. The virus is still in America and I’m basically trapped here in China and can’t go home to see my kids, because Americans can’t get it together and wear the damn masks. If I leave, I can’t come back to my business and my wife here.
Were you given any type of economic stimulus government monies?
No individuals received any stimulus, but some businesses did. It was very minimal. I think the government gave me about $7,000. That doesn’t even pay my rent. But I was required by the government to continue to pay my employees. Some of them were still stuck in their home towns and could not travel back for work.”
The US, state and local governments have CARES Act money. Businesses can apply for grants. Do you have any grant opportunities to make up for lost revenue after the virus hit?
No. For me, I’ve been 100% solid with everyone I deal with. My ‘landlord’ put off the rent and many of my suppliers were also closed so I didn’t need to make payments on supplies.
Did businesses open back up in April and May?
Some places didn’t. Some of the mom-and-pop-type places are gone. But again, remember this is China. We will never know the true depth of the economic impact. The CCP will cover up anything negative and flat out lie.
How is the local economy where you live in China today?
Economically everything seems to be back to normal. I would say I was back in full operation in April. I’ve never been busier.
What are the main differences between the US and China regarding the virus?
First off, no one could ever know for sure how many cases or deaths there are because the government won’t say. They did a full on Communist-style lockdown here. That won’t happen in the U.S. It’s a virus. Simply closing things and inconveniencing people is not going to stop the spread. The masks stopped the spread.
What’s changed since COVID-19 hit your area?
Prejudice grew more intense. Americans are considered dirty and diseased. Now, there’s separate lines at the trains for us to go through. Despite millions of people leaving here to travel all over the world during the Chinese New Year, before the virus was announced in America, there were rumors that the US planted the virus in China.
Have you experienced prejudice?
Yes, for the past four years, myself and my team, which is made up of people from Italy, France and Spain, were invited to in an international drone competition. This year, we were called dirty and not allowed to go on the field until mostly everyone left. We couldn’t even eat lunch with the teams because the government didn’t want to see white faces mingling with the Chinese.
We’ve raced (with) these teams for three years. If I was to complain too much or raise a stink, I could be arrested, detained, deported. Everyone on the team and their families have lived and worked here for many years. As we entered the competition, someone took a photo of us and posted it on social media warning them “there are foreigners here.”
Even before the virus hit, there was a level of discrimination here. I’ve been refused rooms at hotels and service at restaurants — but now it is ridiculous.
