The Symons family and the Rodriguez family, owners of several McDonald's restaurants in the Englewood and Venice area, wanted to do something special to honor their employees who are missing out on so much from their high school graduation ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The business owners surprised their employees who are part of the Class of 2020 recently. Over the course of three days, they visited each of their six stores in Venice and Englewood and called out the Class of 2020 employees, giving each a gift bag full of presents, and $100 cash. Several earned scholarships, and those employees were celebrated as well with a giant check presentation. Congratulatory banners and cakes were all part of the celebration.
This was not a McDonald's corporate initiative, but an effort by the local families who wanted to personally make these employees feel special.
