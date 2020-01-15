ROTONDA WEST — The Placida Seafood Festival has a long history, but never really an easy time.
But it's back after year's hiatus.
Working with the Rotonda West Association, the Rotary Club of Placida will be staging the festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m March 28-29 at the RWA's Broadmoor Park, off the 600 block of Rotonda Circle.
"Supporting the festival supports the community," said Brian Faro, the Rotarian who is overseeing the festival.
The festival with its diverse seafood and other vendors was always a popular attraction. It has been the Placida Rotary chapter's major fundraiser. What it raises is channeled back into the community as Lemon Bay High School scholarships and the support of various other nonprofit groups and projects.
The festival's home originally was the old Placida Fishery complex that was demolished in December 2018 to make way for new development Village and Marina of Boca Grande. The Fishery, located at the junction of Gasparilla and Placida roads on Coral Creek, had been a hub for commercial fishing from the 1940s until 1994, when voters supported and state implemented a gill net ban that constricted commercial mullet fishing.
The festival, started by local commercial fishermen, was a fundraiser for them and their Fishermen of Florida chapter. But when the net ban went into effect, they lost interest in staging the festival.
The Sun reported how Garry Albritton, at the time the owner of the Fishery Restaurant, teamed up with businesses there and the Rotary Club of Placida to continue the tradition. From 1995 to 2000, the festival raised more than $60,000 that was distributed by the Rotary for scholarships and other charitable projects.
With the demise of the Fishery in 2018, the Placida Rotary chapter found it hard to find a location that could accommodate the festival, Faro said. The Rotonda West Association proved receptive and the Broadmoor Park location appears to be suitable for the venue.
The Placida Rotary still has spaces for food and beverage vendors. For more information about the festival, vendor availability and rates, email Faro at brianfaro@brianfaro.com.
