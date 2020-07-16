ENGLEWOOD — Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood and the Animal Welfare League of Port Charlotte are on a mission this week.
Teams from both animal shelters headed on a three-hour journey to Miami International Airport on Wednesday, prepared to pick up as many as 70 dogs flown into Miami from Puerto Rico.
However, the best laid plans don't always go as planned.
The dogs flown into Miami had been lost or abandoned and trying to survive on the streets of San Juan and other island communities. According to various authorities, an estimated 500 million stray dogs now roam homeless in Puerto Rico, which is the size of Connecticut.
Only four of the homeless dogs — one at Suncoast and three with the Animal Welfare League — ended up with temporary homes in the two local shelters.
"When the pups arrived, there were more rescues than dogs, and the rescuers made sure they went home with truckloads," Suncoast Human executive director Maureen O'Nell told the Sun in an email Thursday. Not as many dogs were airlifted from the island as originally anticipated.
Island Dog Rescue, a nonprofit based in Virginia Beach, arranged the airlift that saves animals from the Caribbean Islands. Island Dog Rescue announced earlier this month that a special rescue mission was being organized for 300 animals, including cats and dogs. Far few made the flight.
Suncoast decided to take care of the last, unwanted 6-year-old, black dog described as frightened and lame in its front right paw. The stray, the size of a border collie, was found abandoned and leashed to a fence in Puerto Rico.
"No one was interested in him," O'Nell said. "Suncoast Humane Society is used to embracing the unwanted, the last of the litter, so to speak. There was no way after making such a brave journey he was going to get left behind."
She is asking the community to suggest a name for the dog.
The Animal Welfare League is now caring for three smaller refugees, weighing 20 to 25 pounds, and similar in size to pugs or French bulldogs, said Animal League executive director Karen Slomba.
While the shelters didn't bring back as many Puerto Rican dogs as they hoped, both do have a number of dogs and cats needing good homes and TLC.
Suncoast now has 25 pups up for adoption and 45 cats at its shelter, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
The Animal Welfare League has 30 dogs and 40 cats ready for adoption.
The Welfare League is holding a "Kitten Shower" from noon to 3 p.m. today and tomorrow at the shelter, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. Refreshments will be available. Masks are required at this event. A cloth mask can be provided for a $3 donation.
For more information about Suncoast Humane Society, visit www.humane.org or call 941-474-7884.
For information about the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, visit www.awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720.
